Tuesday Family ASL Class: Grade 3-5 Foundations

This family ASL class is designed for parents and caregivers of Deaf and hard of hearing children in 3rd through 5th grade who want to build stronger communication through American Sign Language. Families will learn foundational ASL related to school topics, friendships, emotions, behavior discussions, family routines, and everyday conversations. The class focuses on helping parents and caregivers strengthen language access at home while supporting their child’s communication growth and confidence during the upper elementary years. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in both English and Spanish, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for multilingual families.

This family ASL class is designed for parents and caregivers of Deaf and hard of hearing children in 3rd through 5th grade who want to build stronger communication through American Sign Language. Families will learn foundational ASL related to school topics, friendships, emotions, behavior discussions, family routines, and everyday conversations. The class focuses on helping parents and caregivers strengthen language access at home while supporting their child’s communication growth and confidence during the upper elementary years. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in both English and Spanish, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for multilingual families.

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