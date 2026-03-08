Tuesday Practica

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About this event
The practica, 7:30-10:30.
Guided practica 7:30-8:30 on the west half of the ballroom floor.
Cambalache Room alternative tango downstairs, first Tuesdays of every month.
Never danced tango? This is for you.
Never danced? This is still for you!
Purchase this ticket and you get into the Practica for free.
Drop-in. No partner necessary. Where comfortable clothing and non-marking, "slidey" shoes or socks.
You danced tango a bit, the Beginner 1 materials feels comfortable, and you're ready to progress.
These are specialized classes taught by special teachers. Classes usually involve a "series" of 3-4 classes in a row, starting new each month, so be prepared to immerse yourself if you miss one. To find the topic and teacher, check out our website at tangocolorado.org.
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