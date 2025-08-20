Tuesday Vendor Days

Tuesdays

Location: Vista (Disclosed after registered)

Time: 9:00-10:00 AM for 13 sessions.

Dates 9/9- 12/16 No class on Nov 11th & Nov 25th



Acceleration Training:

Focus on explosive starts and improving the first step, emphasizing power and quickness off the line.

Transition Speed and change of direction:

Work on maintaining speed while changing directions quickly and efficiently, perfecting agility for game situations.

Top Speed:

Focus on reaching maximum sprinting velocity with drills to improve stride length and frequency. High school athletes will time their 40-yard sprints, and elementary/middle school athletes will focus on 30-yard sprints. Speed & Change of Direction





Cost only $260 for 13 weeks.This is a fantastic P.E. class and an opportunity for your children to learn how to use their bodies. This speed training class is taught by Odyssey Performance.

https://www.embraceodyssey.com/

Odyssey Performance is a Vendor with PCA and Suncoast. Work out payments directly with Desean Berger.