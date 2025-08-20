Tuesday Vendor Days

Tuesdays
Location: Vista (Disclosed after registered)
Time: 9:00-10:00 AM for 13 sessions.
Dates 9/9- 12/16 No class on Nov 11th & Nov 25th
Acceleration Training:
Focus on explosive starts and improving the first step, emphasizing power and quickness off the line.
Transition Speed and change of direction:
Work on maintaining speed while changing directions quickly and efficiently, perfecting agility for game situations.
Top Speed:
Focus on reaching maximum sprinting velocity with drills to improve stride length and frequency. High school athletes will time their 40-yard sprints, and elementary/middle school athletes will focus on 30-yard sprints. Speed & Change of Direction
Cost only $260 for 13 weeks.This is a fantastic P.E. class and an opportunity for your children to learn how to use their bodies. This speed training class is taught by Odyssey Performance.
https://www.embraceodyssey.com/
Odyssey Performance is a Vendor with PCA and Suncoast. Work out payments directly with Desean Berger.
Details:
Benefits of Pilates
For you busy moms who work so hard to homeschool—this is your time. You deserve a break, self-love, and an hour just for you.
Time: 10:00-11:00 AM for 13 sessions.
Dates: Class from 9/9- 12/16 NO CLASS on Veterans Day Nov 25th
Cost $325
PCA & Suncoast vendor
Please enter the discount code Tuesday to zero it out on this platform and deal with payment directly with the vendor.
Registering on this platform is simply to communicate and be added to the roster.
https://www.andiamopilates.com/
Pilates in the Park with Daniela
This is a fantastic P.E. class and an opportunity for your baseball players to learn some skills from a former MLB player.
PE: Tuesdays
Location: Vista, location given after you register
Time: 10:00-11:00 AM for 10 sessions.
Dates 9/9- 11/18, NO CLASS on Nov 25th
Cost is $250 for 10 weeks.
Cardoza Tucker has 11 years of professional baseball experience and previously played with :
Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants
Cardoza Tucker is a Vendor with PCA and Suncoast listed as Way of Life Sports. Work out payments directly with Cardoza (559) 515-3428.
Tuesdays
Location: Vista Sports Park
Time: 12:00-1:00 PM for 13 sessions.
Dates 9/9- 12/16, NO CLASS and Nov 25th
Mr. Doktorski’s classes can provide the following benefits to its participants:
• helps develop mental concentration, self-discipline, and patience,
• encourages students to think before acting, to examine and accept the consequences of one’s actions,
• teaches thinking on one’s feet,
• helps develope good sportsmanship and moral character.
Benjamin Franklin noted, “The game of chess is not merely an idle amusement. Several very valuable qualities of the mind, useful in the course of human life, are to be acquired or strengthened by it.”—On the Morals of Chess (1779)
Chess4Kidz classes are educational and entertaining, and consist of classroom lessons and actual games between students. Skills taught range from basic checkmates to rudimentary tactics and strategies such as pins, forks, skewer attacks, opening traps, opening theory, pawn structure, etc. Students examine memorable and instructive games of famous grandmasters. During tournament games students are paired against opponents of similar strength. Mental discipline and good sportsmanship are encouraged. All chess supplies are provided.
Cost only $260 for 13 weeks
Doktorski is a Vendor with charters. Work out payments directly with Doktorski [email protected]
Johnathan specializes in perfecting batting skills with proven exercises and unique equipment designed to take your child’s game to the next level.
Each lesson is limited to just 5 kids, ensuring personalized attention and real progress.
Spots fill quickly—reserve your child’s place today! Schedule with Laura 12:00-1:00 or 1:00-2:00
$
