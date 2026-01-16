Tuesday Vendor Days Spring 2026

Offered by
Tuesdays
Location: Vista (Disclosed after registered)
Time: 9:00-10:00 AM for 16 sessions.
Dates 2/3-5/26
Acceleration Training:
Focus on explosive starts and improving the first step, emphasizing power and quickness off the line.
Transition Speed and change of direction:
Work on maintaining speed while changing directions quickly and efficiently, perfecting agility for game situations.
Top Speed:
Focus on reaching maximum sprinting velocity with drills to improve stride length and frequency. High school athletes will time their 40-yard sprints, and elementary/middle school athletes will focus on 30-yard sprints. Speed & Change of Direction
Cost only $320 for 16 weeks.This is a fantastic P.E. class and an opportunity for your children to learn how to use their bodies. This speed training class is taught by Odyssey Performance.
https://www.embraceodyssey.com/
Odyssey Performance is a Vendor with PCA and Suncoast. Work out payments directly with Desean Berger.
Details:
Benefits of Pilates
For you busy moms who work so hard to homeschool—this is your time. You deserve a break, self-love, and an hour just for you.
Tuesdays
Location: Vista (Disclosed after sign up)
Time: 10:00-11:00 AM for 16 sessions.
Dates 2/3-5/26 Cost $320
PCA & Suncoast vendor
Please enter the discount code Tuesday to zero it out on this platform and deal with payment directly with the vendor.
Registering on this platform is simply to communicate and be added to the roster.
https://www.andiamopilates.com/
Pilates in the Park with Daniela
This is a fantastic P.E. class and an opportunity for your baseball players to learn some skills from a former MLB player.
PE: Tuesdays
Location: Vista, location given after you register
Time: 10:00-11:00 AM for 16 sessions. Eight weeks of baseball and eight weeks of flag football
Dates 2/3- 5/26
Cost is $320 for 16 weeks.
This is a fantastic opportunity for your baseball players to learn some great skills from a former professional athlete.
Cardoza Tucker is a Vendor with PCA and Suncoast listed as Way of Life Sports. Work out payments directly with Cardoza (559) 515-3428.
Why Pilates Works for Athletes
Pilates is more than stretching—it's a science-backed method used by professional athletes in the NFL, NBA, MLB, UFC, and Olympic teams.
It focuses on:
✔ Stronger, more stable joints
✔ Better balance and coordination
✔ Improved flexibility & range of motion
✔ More controlled, powerful movements
✔ Enhanced athletic performance
✔ Reduced injury risk during growth sports
This is the perfect cross-training program for boys who want to perform at their best and stay injury-free all season long.
16 weeks
Dates: 2/3- 5/26 11:00-12:00
Tuesdays
Location: Vista Sports Park
Time: 12:30-1:30 PM for 12 sessions.
Dates 2/3-4/28
Mr. Doktorski’s classes can provide the following benefits to its participants:
• helps develop mental concentration, self-discipline, and patience,
• encourages students to think before acting, to examine and accept the consequences of one’s actions,
• teaches thinking on one’s feet,
• helps develope good sportsmanship and moral character.
Benjamin Franklin noted, “The game of chess is not merely an idle amusement. Several very valuable qualities of the mind, useful in the course of human life, are to be acquired or strengthened by it.”—On the Morals of Chess (1779)
Chess4Kidz classes are educational and entertaining, and consist of classroom lessons and actual games between students. Skills taught range from basic checkmates to rudimentary tactics and strategies such as pins, forks, skewer attacks, opening traps, opening theory, pawn structure, etc. Students examine memorable and instructive games of famous grandmasters. During tournament games students are paired against opponents of similar strength. Mental discipline and good sportsmanship are encouraged. All chess supplies are provided.
Cost only $240 for 12 weeks
Doktorski is a Vendor with charters. Work out payments directly with Doktorski [email protected]
16-week hands-on program blends art, science, and outdoor exploration in a fun, engaging park-based setting. This class is for the younger siblings in the athlete program.
2/3- 5/26 (16 weeks)
Johnathan specializes in perfecting batting skills with proven exercises and unique equipment designed to take your child’s game to the next level.
Each lesson is limited to just 5 kids, ensuring personalized attention and real progress.
Spots fill quickly—reserve your child’s place today! Schedule with Laura 11:00-12:00
This engaging afterschool program immerses students in the joys of learning through play while nurturing critical thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.
Cash Pay $100
Charter Pay $120
4 weeks 5/5-5/26
Work out payments directly with Anuj
Check out Toy Hermit: https://toyhermit.com/
$
