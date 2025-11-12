Tennessee Urban Forestry Council

TUFC's Silent Auction

1. Soil Health Package
1. Soil Health Package item
1. Soil Health Package
$75

Starting bid

$255 value


Regenerate your soil with live native soil microorganisms!


1 x 30 Minute Soil Consultation

1 x Biological Soil Test

1 x 5 Gallon Bag Living Compost

2. SiteOne Landscape Supply Bundle
2. SiteOne Landscape Supply Bundle item
2. SiteOne Landscape Supply Bundle item
2. SiteOne Landscape Supply Bundle
$150

Starting bid

$500 value


flowzone backpack sprayer (4 gal)


Felco pruners/sheath


soil probe

3. Invasive Plant Crew
3. Invasive Plant Crew item
3. Invasive Plant Crew
$1,500

Starting bid

$4,500 value


Outdoor Solutions will be offering a 6 man crew for a 6 hour day of invasive plant removal and control. Site must be within the state of Tennessee. Work will be performed in the 2026 growing season.

4. Blue Ridge, GA Vacation Rental - 3 Nights - Q1 2026
4. Blue Ridge, GA Vacation Rental - 3 Nights - Q1 2026 item
4. Blue Ridge, GA Vacation Rental - 3 Nights - Q1 2026 item
4. Blue Ridge, GA Vacation Rental - 3 Nights - Q1 2026
$450

Starting bid

$1,500 value


Rental available through 3/31/2026 only


Welcome to your serene mountain escape! This spacious 3-level cabin retreat offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and comfortably accommodates up to 10 guests — perfect for families or groups seeking both adventure and relaxation.

Nestled in nature, this charming cabin combines rustic elegance with modern comfort. Step inside to discover an open-concept layout, soaring ceilings, cozy gathering spaces, and all the amenities you need for a memorable stay. Whether you're unwinding by the fire, enjoying movie nights, or sipping coffee on the deck while soaking in mountain views, this home is your perfect base for exploring Blue Ridge.

Let the mountains welcome you — your getaway begins here!


Learn More: https://hometeamvr.guestybookings.com/en/properties/6812815be102180011c7c698?city=Blue+Ridge&country=United+States&minOccupancy=1

5. TN Aquarium Tix + Two nights Stay at Doubletree
$150

Starting bid

$500 value



6. Bald Cypress
6. Bald Cypress item
6. Bald Cypress
$25

Starting bid

$75 value


Ready to be planted! The bald cypress is a long-lived, pyramidal, deciduous conifer, and a cone-bearing tree that grows 50 to 70 feet tall and 20 to 30 feet wide. Old trees develop a wide, spreading base that narrows up the trunk with diameters as thick as 3 to 6 feet. It is a great tree for wet areas and will grow to be a wise wonderful tree!

7. TreeDiaper 36" treemat
7. TreeDiaper 36" treemat item
7. TreeDiaper 36" treemat
$15

Starting bid

$52 value


This 36" model (TD36R) is designed for rootball sizes around 18" diameter.


TreeDiaper® treemat save 90+% watering need of newly planted trees by harvesting rainwater, slow releasing only when trees need it. Below are a few case studies where we have demonstrated this:


  1. https://www.treediaper.com/case-studies/how-often-do-i-need-to-water-my-plants-with-treediaper
  2. https://www.treediaper.com/case-studies/roadside-trees-in-richmond-virginia-2013-2019


We recommend TreeDiaper® sizes to be around double of the rootball sizes, which is the proper way to grow trees. Here is a new case study on why the size matters: https://www.treediaper.com/case-studies/size-matters. It is directly related to the survival rate!


We offer bulk packaging options can save 5-10% and volume discounts range from 15-45% off MSRP.

8. Bur oak trees item
8. Bur oak trees
$3

Starting bid

$10 value


Two one year old 18" bur oak trees grown in a Rootmaker container.


Donated by Kevin Key

9. John Muir Climbs a Tree... by Jim Cortese item
9. John Muir Climbs a Tree... by Jim Cortese
$10

Starting bid

$30 value


This anthology celebrates humanity’s enduring relationship with trees. Through thirty-two diverse stories — ranging from John Muir’s exhilarating ascent of a Douglas fir during a storm to Native legends, personal childhood memories, historical anecdotes, and reflective essays — the book explores how trees shape lives, landscapes, and legacies. Mr. Cortese, a seasoned arborist of over 50 years, infuses the collection with personal nostalgia, ecological insight, and admiration for the natural world. The anthology honors trees not only as biological marvels but as silent witnesses to human history, sources of solace, symbols of resilience, and bridges between generations. Whether it’s a mythic tale of transformation, a humorous childhood misadventure, or a scientific observation wrapped in narrative charm, each piece invites readers to reconnect with nature and reflect on their own “tree stories.”

37. Paris Enthusiast’s Box item
37. Paris Enthusiast’s Box
$5

Starting bid

$15 value


Paris-themed box full of Paris-themed items

38. Leaf dress item
38. Leaf dress
$5

Starting bid

$15 value


Dress with multicolored leaf print

39. Plant Pots (2) item
39. Plant Pots (2)
$10

Starting bid

$30 value

Grey with a scaly pattern, ~8 inch diameter (qty: 2)

40. Journal item
40. Journal
$3

Starting bid

$10 value


Brand new, ruled, 192 pages

10. Tree Ring item
10. Tree Ring
$5

Starting bid

$15 value


Silver. Size unknown.

11. Tree earrings item
11. Tree earrings
$5

Starting bid

$15 value


Clip-ons, silver.

12. Cheese plate and knife
$10

Starting bid

A small decorative plate with a cheese knife

Christmas water globe
$2

Starting bid

Penguin-themed snowglobe

13. glass dish bundle
$3

Starting bid

Two Christmas mugs
$5

Starting bid

Earthenware mugs that are Christmas themed

14. Insulated lunch bag + freezer packs
$7

Starting bid

15. Silver bowls + pewter cups
$10

Starting bid

Pretty bowls, just need to be polished

16. silver and wood bowl bundle
$3

Starting bid

Silver bowl with a lining of plastic, needs polish

17. silver platters (6) + small plates (4)
$8

Starting bid

18. WEN Tabletop Drill Press (12")
$100

Starting bid

$300 value

19. Four pack of silver-plated goblets
$3

Starting bid

Crystal bowls (2)
$15

Starting bid

Dish made of crystal

20. Remarkable Treks Coffee Table Book
$10

Starting bid

Book by Colin Slater

21. Home to Us - Six Stories of Saving the Land
$7

Starting bid

Book sold by the Land Trust of Tennessee

22. Acorn dish and flower plate
$3

Starting bid

Bisected dish that looks like an acorn

Tiny white plate with a flower and words on it that say "friends like you are precious and few"

23. ceramic mug
$15

Starting bid

Becca Floyd Pottery

floydpottery.com

24. Ceramic Vase - Yellow
$30

Starting bid

Becca Floyd Pottery

floydpottery.com

25. Ceramic Vase - Green
$30

Starting bid

Becca Floyd Pottery

floydpottery.com

26. Miscellaneous glass items
$2

Starting bid

Glass vessel with roses on it

27. Wooden box
$10

Starting bid

Box with wood that is stained red

28. Large framed fruit and veggie print
$10

Starting bid

Print of edible fruits and veggies

29. Unframed medium prints
$5

Starting bid

Ten prints of various nature themed pictures

30. TUFC Hat Bundle
$20

Starting bid

$60 value

5-panel + two tone

31. TUFC Swag Bag (S)
$35

Starting bid

$110 value


Tote Bag

TUFC 5-color logo t-shirt

TUFC Chattanooga Conference t-shirt

TUFC 5-color logo sweatshirt

32. TUFC Swag Bag (M)
$35

Starting bid

$110 value


Tote Bag

TUFC 5-color logo t-shirt

TUFC Chattanooga Conference t-shirt

TUFC 5-color logo sweatshirt

33. TUFC Swag Bag (L)
$35

Starting bid

$110 value


Tote Bag

TUFC 5-color logo t-shirt

TUFC Chattanooga Conference t-shirt

TUFC 5-color logo sweatshirt

34. TUFC Swag Bag (XL)
$35

Starting bid

$110 value


Tote Bag

TUFC 5-color logo t-shirt

TUFC Chattanooga Conference t-shirt

TUFC 5-color logo sweatshirt

35. Crop Top (S)
$7

Starting bid

36. Crop Top (M)
$7

Starting bid

Urban Ashes t-shirts
$5

Starting bid

