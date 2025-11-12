TUFC's Silent Auction

Hosted by
$255 value
Regenerate your soil with live native soil microorganisms!
1 x 30 Minute Soil Consultation
1 x Biological Soil Test
1 x 5 Gallon Bag Living Compost
$500 value
flowzone backpack sprayer (4 gal)
Felco pruners/sheath
soil probe
$4,500 value
Outdoor Solutions will be offering a 6 man crew for a 6 hour day of invasive plant removal and control. Site must be within the state of Tennessee. Work will be performed in the 2026 growing season.
$1,500 value
Rental available through 3/31/2026 only
Welcome to your serene mountain escape! This spacious 3-level cabin retreat offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and comfortably accommodates up to 10 guests — perfect for families or groups seeking both adventure and relaxation.
Nestled in nature, this charming cabin combines rustic elegance with modern comfort. Step inside to discover an open-concept layout, soaring ceilings, cozy gathering spaces, and all the amenities you need for a memorable stay. Whether you're unwinding by the fire, enjoying movie nights, or sipping coffee on the deck while soaking in mountain views, this home is your perfect base for exploring Blue Ridge.
Let the mountains welcome you — your getaway begins here!
Learn More: https://hometeamvr.guestybookings.com/en/properties/6812815be102180011c7c698?city=Blue+Ridge&country=United+States&minOccupancy=1
$500 value
$75 value
Ready to be planted! The bald cypress is a long-lived, pyramidal, deciduous conifer, and a cone-bearing tree that grows 50 to 70 feet tall and 20 to 30 feet wide. Old trees develop a wide, spreading base that narrows up the trunk with diameters as thick as 3 to 6 feet. It is a great tree for wet areas and will grow to be a wise wonderful tree!
$52 value
This 36" model (TD36R) is designed for rootball sizes around 18" diameter.
TreeDiaper® treemat save 90+% watering need of newly planted trees by harvesting rainwater, slow releasing only when trees need it. Below are a few case studies where we have demonstrated this:
We recommend TreeDiaper® sizes to be around double of the rootball sizes, which is the proper way to grow trees. Here is a new case study on why the size matters: https://www.treediaper.com/case-studies/size-matters. It is directly related to the survival rate!
We offer bulk packaging options can save 5-10% and volume discounts range from 15-45% off MSRP.
$10 value
Two one year old 18" bur oak trees grown in a Rootmaker container.
Donated by Kevin Key
$30 value
This anthology celebrates humanity’s enduring relationship with trees. Through thirty-two diverse stories — ranging from John Muir’s exhilarating ascent of a Douglas fir during a storm to Native legends, personal childhood memories, historical anecdotes, and reflective essays — the book explores how trees shape lives, landscapes, and legacies. Mr. Cortese, a seasoned arborist of over 50 years, infuses the collection with personal nostalgia, ecological insight, and admiration for the natural world. The anthology honors trees not only as biological marvels but as silent witnesses to human history, sources of solace, symbols of resilience, and bridges between generations. Whether it’s a mythic tale of transformation, a humorous childhood misadventure, or a scientific observation wrapped in narrative charm, each piece invites readers to reconnect with nature and reflect on their own “tree stories.”
$15 value
Paris-themed box full of Paris-themed items
$15 value
Dress with multicolored leaf print
$30 value
Grey with a scaly pattern, ~8 inch diameter (qty: 2)
$10 value
Brand new, ruled, 192 pages
$15 value
Silver. Size unknown.
$15 value
Clip-ons, silver.
A small decorative plate with a cheese knife
Penguin-themed snowglobe
Earthenware mugs that are Christmas themed
Pretty bowls, just need to be polished
Silver bowl with a lining of plastic, needs polish
$300 value
Dish made of crystal
Book by Colin Slater
Book sold by the Land Trust of Tennessee
Bisected dish that looks like an acorn
Tiny white plate with a flower and words on it that say "friends like you are precious and few"
Becca Floyd Pottery
floydpottery.com
Becca Floyd Pottery
floydpottery.com
Becca Floyd Pottery
floydpottery.com
Glass vessel with roses on it
Box with wood that is stained red
Print of edible fruits and veggies
Ten prints of various nature themed pictures
$60 value
5-panel + two tone
$110 value
Tote Bag
TUFC 5-color logo t-shirt
TUFC Chattanooga Conference t-shirt
TUFC 5-color logo sweatshirt
