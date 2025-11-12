TUFC's Silent Auction

$52 value





This 36" model (TD36R) is designed for rootball sizes around 18" diameter.





TreeDiaper® treemat save 90+% watering need of newly planted trees by harvesting rainwater, slow releasing only when trees need it. Below are a few case studies where we have demonstrated this:









We recommend TreeDiaper® sizes to be around double of the rootball sizes, which is the proper way to grow trees. Here is a new case study on why the size matters: https://www.treediaper.com/case-studies/size-matters. It is directly related to the survival rate!





We offer bulk packaging options can save 5-10% and volume discounts range from 15-45% off MSRP.