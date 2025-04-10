Tuition & Fees (calculated by credit)

This is an estimate based upon double occupancy in Heffernan Hall and a 14 meal per week plan. Actual charges are based upon selected housing and meal plans. If your housing is not on campus, then the housing and meals can be deducted from the total. Noncommuter freshman are required to stay on campus.

This is an estimate based upon double occupancy in Heffernan Hall and a 14 meal per week plan. Actual charges are based upon selected housing and meal plans. If your housing is not on campus, then the housing and meals can be deducted from the total. Noncommuter freshman are required to stay on campus.

More details...