Tuition & Fees (calculated by credit)

Itemization of fees:
General Fees: $756
Student Activity Fee: $324
Orientation Fee: $150
Housing & Meals
$14,206
This is an estimate based upon double occupancy in Heffernan Hall and a 14 meal per week plan. Actual charges are based upon selected housing and meal plans. If your housing is not on campus, then the housing and meals can be deducted from the total. Noncommuter freshman are required to stay on campus.
Undergraduate College Credit
$794
Undergraduate College per credit rate for traditional on campus Part Time & Overload students.
Lab Fee
$75
Undergraduate College Summer Credit
$354
Undergraduate College per credit rate for traditional on campus summer semester students.
Professional Studies Undergraduate Credit
$632
Professional Studies per credit rate for online accelerated 7 week undergraduate students.
Graduate & Professional Studies Credit
$766
Graduate Studies per credit rate for online accelerated 7 week, and traditional 15 week graduate students.
Graduation Fee
$150
