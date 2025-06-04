Benchmark School

Tuition Payments

Preschool MWF 3's
$450

1 month of tuition for preschool M-W-F 3's program

Preschool M-F 3's or 4's
$550

1 month of tuition for either M-F 3's or 4's program

Early Care 3 Days Per Week
$115

1 month of tuition for 3 days per week. 7:00-9:00am

Early Care 5 Days Per Week
$150

1 month of tuition for 5 days per week. 7:00-9:00am

Early Care/After Care Drop In Charge
$20

Drop In charge is for either 1 early care drop in or 1 after care drop in. 7:00-9:00am

Preschool Noon Cats 3 Days Per Week
$150

1 month of tuition for 3 days per week. 12:00-3:00pm

Preschool Noon Cats 5 Days Per Week
$290

1 month of tuition for 5 days per week. 12:00-3:00pm

Preschool Noon Cats Drop In Charge
$30

Drop In charge is for 1 Noon Cats, 3 additional hours. 12:00-3:00pm

After Care 3 Days Per Week
$120

1 month of tuition for 3 days per week. 3:00-5:00pm

After Care 5 Days Per Week
$160

1 month of tuition for 5 days per week. 3:00-5:00pm

Kindergarten Extended Day
$550

1 month tuition for 5 days per week. 12:00-3:00pm

Late Fee
$20
Preschool Registration Fee
$100

Preschool students ONLY

