Tulare County Sheriff's Explorer Gala

30312 Rd 196

Exeter, CA 93221, USA

Individual Ticket
$100

Purchase is valid for 1 person

Couples Ticket
$160

Purchase is Valid for a table of 10

Table Sponsor
$700

Purchase is valid for a table of 10

Event Sponsor
$4,000

➢ 2 (10) person tables

➢ 1 Customized belt buckle

➢ Plaque presented during event.

➢ (2) VIP Parking

➢ Logo displayed throughout event

➢ 1 Customized 4’x6’ Banner

➢ 2 Drink wristbands

➢ Recognition during event

Dinner Sponsor
$3,000

➢ 1 (10) person table

➢ (1) VIP Parking

➢ Recognition during event

➢ 1 Customized 4’x6’ Banner

➢ Plaque presented during event

➢ Logo displayed at each dinner table

Drink Sponsor
$2,000

➢ 1 (10) person table

➢ Logo/Name displayed at each bar

➢ 1 Customized 4’x6’ Banner

➢ 2 Drink wristbands


➢ Plaque presented during event

Music Sponsor
$1,500

➢ Event tickets for (4) guests

➢ Recognition during dinner

➢ 1 Customized 4’x6’ Banner

➢ Plaque presented during event

Photo Booth Sponsor
$1,000

➢ Event tickets for (2) guests

 ➢ Customized poster displayed at Photo Booth Area

Dessert & Raffle Sponsor
$500

➢ Recognition during dessert auction

➢ Recognition during raffle

