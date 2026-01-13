Tulare County Sheriff's Explorer Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Purchase is valid for 1 person
Purchase is Valid for a table of 10
Purchase is valid for a table of 10
➢ 2 (10) person tables
➢ 1 Customized belt buckle
➢ Plaque presented during event.
➢ (2) VIP Parking
➢ Logo displayed throughout event
➢ 1 Customized 4’x6’ Banner
➢ 2 Drink wristbands
➢ Recognition during event
➢ 1 (10) person table
➢ (1) VIP Parking
➢ Recognition during event
➢ 1 Customized 4’x6’ Banner
➢ Plaque presented during event
➢ Logo displayed at each dinner table
➢ 1 (10) person table
➢ Logo/Name displayed at each bar
➢ 1 Customized 4’x6’ Banner
➢ 2 Drink wristbands
➢ Plaque presented during event
➢ Event tickets for (4) guests
➢ Recognition during dinner
➢ 1 Customized 4’x6’ Banner
➢ Plaque presented during event
➢ Event tickets for (2) guests
➢ Customized poster displayed at Photo Booth Area
➢ Recognition during dessert auction
➢ Recognition during raffle
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!