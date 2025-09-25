Tulare/Kings FCA Raffle

One winner will recieve a giftcard to Kings Gun Center redeemable for a Shadow Systems CA DR920P Elite 9mm 4.5" 10rd Pistol, Bronze Barrel
gun.
Also included is an annual membership to the shooting range.
Specifications
Caliber: 9mm
Capacity
*10 Rounds(Magpul Magazine)
Barrel Length: 4.5"
Barrel Feature: Spiral Fluted, Bronze Finish
Barrel Material: 416R Stainless
Muzzle
Integrated Compensator
Length: 8.44"
Height: 5.25"
Weight: 21.5 oz
Trigger
Flat Faced Aluminum, 4 - 4.5 lb Pull
Slide
Front/Rear Directional Serrations, Windows
Slide Material
17-4 Stainless, Nitride Finish
Optic Ready: Yes, Multi-Footprint Sights
Optics Ready, Green Tritium Front, Serrated Rear, 1/3 co-witness w/ optics
California Compliant: Yes
**Please note, the winner will need to meet all state and federal legal requirments for purchasing a firearm.
