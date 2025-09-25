Tulare/Kings FCA Raffle

One winner will recieve a giftcard to Kings Gun Center redeemable for a Shadow Systems CA DR920P Elite 9mm 4.5" 10rd Pistol, Bronze Barrel

gun.

Also included is an annual membership to the shooting range.

Specifications

Caliber: 9mm

Capacity

*10 Rounds(Magpul Magazine)

Barrel Length: 4.5"

Barrel Feature: Spiral Fluted, Bronze Finish

Barrel Material: 416R Stainless

Muzzle

Integrated Compensator

Length: 8.44"

Height: 5.25"

Weight: 21.5 oz

Trigger

Flat Faced Aluminum, 4 - 4.5 lb Pull

Slide

Front/Rear Directional Serrations, Windows

Slide Material

17-4 Stainless, Nitride Finish

Optic Ready: Yes, Multi-Footprint Sights

Optics Ready, Green Tritium Front, Serrated Rear, 1/3 co-witness w/ optics

California Compliant: Yes









**Please note, the winner will need to meet all state and federal legal requirments for purchasing a firearm.