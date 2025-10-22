Kaivalya Arts

Tulasi – A thematic solo Kuchipudi journey honoring Tulasi, a symbol of grace, strength, and devotion.

The Matrix Club - Dhrishti Theater

808 Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL 60540, USA

The Supporter
$20

A heartfelt way to be part of Tulasi. This ticket reflects your foundational support and appreciation for the arts.

The Advocate
$50

For those who wish to engage more deeply, this ticket reflects your enthusiasm and commitment to promoting classical dance and cultural expression.

The Champion
$100

An exclusive tier for our most devoted patrons. Your generous support helps sustain and share the beauty of Kuchipudi with the broader community.

