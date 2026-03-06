Hosted by

Tulia High School

About this event

Sales closed

Tulia High School's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

501 Hornet Pl, Tulia, TX 79088, USA

Darth Vader Cake item
Darth Vader Cake item
Darth Vader Cake item
Darth Vader Cake
$40

Starting bid

Baker - Bobby Holman

2-tiered Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Frosting

4 layers total

Bottom tier is 10 inches.

The top tier is 8 inches.

Fondant lightsaber and Funko Pop Darth Vader cake toppers.

Lion King Cake item
Lion King Cake item
Lion King Cake item
Lion King Cake
$25

Starting bid

Baker - Nevaeh McCray

2-layer 8-inch Vanilla Cake with Vanilla Frosting and a fondant lion cake topper.


Rapunzel Cake item
Rapunzel Cake item
Rapunzel Cake item
Rapunzel Cake
$30

Starting bid

Baker - Marisol Villalon

2-tier, top tier 6-inch, bottom tier 8-inch.

Vanilla cake with vanilla frosting.

Fondant Pascal cake topper.


Princess and the Frog Cake item
Princess and the Frog Cake item
Princess and the Frog Cake item
Princess and the Frog Cake
$40

Starting bid

Baker - Jadah Mota

2-tiered Vegan Cake

Top tier 8-inch, bottom tier 10-inch

Coconut Pineapple Cake with Vanilla and Coconut Buttercream Frosting

4 layers total

Fondant Tiana and Naveen cake toppers.

Winnie the Pooh Cake item
Winnie the Pooh Cake item
Winnie the Pooh Cake item
Winnie the Pooh Cake
$25

Starting bid

Baker - Marianely Cedillo Cardenas

2 tier cake, top tier 6-inch, bottom tier 8-inch.

Chocolate Brownie Cake with Vanilla Frosting

Fondant Pooh cake topper.

Alice in Wonderland Cake item
Alice in Wonderland Cake item
Alice in Wonderland Cake item
Alice in Wonderland Cake
$40

Starting bid

Baker - Ava Comans

2-layer 8-inch Lemon cake with Strawberry filling and Strawberry Frosting 

Decorated with fondant a real tea cup and saucer.


A Goofy Movie Cake item
A Goofy Movie Cake item
A Goofy Movie Cake item
A Goofy Movie Cake
$25

Starting bid

Baker - Tylani Hutcherson

2-tier cake, top tier 6-inch, bottom tier 8-inch.

Lemon cake with lemon and vanilla buttercream frosting. 

Fondant decor on sides.


Snow White Cake item
Snow White Cake item
Snow White Cake item
Snow White Cake
$35

Starting bid

Baker - Efrain "Alex" Marquez

2 tier cake, bottom tier 10-inch, top tier 8-inch.

Chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream frosting

Monsters Inc. Cake item
Monsters Inc. Cake item
Monsters Inc. Cake item
Monsters Inc. Cake
$30

Starting bid

Bakers - Angie Pillado and Miranda Laureles

2-tier cake, bottom 8-inch, top 6-inch.

Vanilla cake with buttercream vanilla frosting.

Horns are made from fondant.

Inside Out Cake item
Inside Out Cake item
Inside Out Cake item
Inside Out Cake
$35

Starting bid

Bakers - Alondra Aranda and Avreelynn Moreno

Top tier 8-inch - Strawberry cake with strawberry filling

Bottom tier 10-inch - Vanilla cake with vanilla filling

Vanilla buttercream frosting

Fondant balls on the side and paper decor for characters.

Frozen Cake "Olaf" item
Frozen Cake "Olaf" item
Frozen Cake "Olaf" item
Frozen Cake "Olaf"
$30

Starting bid

Bakers - Kimberly Joven and D'adren Powell

2-layer 10-inch Vanilla Cake with buttercream vanilla frosting

Fondant Olaf cake topper.

Hercules Cake item
Hercules Cake item
Hercules Cake item
Hercules Cake
$25

Starting bid

Bakers - Manuel Hernandez and Arryah Trevino

2-layer 8-inch Red Velvet with Vanilla buttercream Frosting

Fondant decor

Cars Cake item
Cars Cake item
Cars Cake item
Cars Cake
$40

Starting bid

Bakers - Valeriana Deleon and CJ Parker


4-Layer Vanilla Cake with vanilla buttercream frosting.

Fondant decor on sides, coconut shavings on top, with real toy cars.

Up Cake item
Up Cake item
Up Cake item
Up Cake
$40

Starting bid

Bakers - Ashlyn Hernandez and Brianna Villarreal

2-layer 10-inch Vanilla cake and vanilla buttercream frosting

Decorated with fondant, Blow Pops, and Dum Dums.

Spider-Man Cake item
Spider-Man Cake item
Spider-Man Cake item
Spider-Man Cake
$30

Starting bid

Bakers - Violeta Reyes and Yoslaydy Briones

3-layer 8-inch Vanilla cake with coconut extract and vanilla buttercream frosting.

Ratatouille Cake item
Ratatouille Cake item
Ratatouille Cake item
Ratatouille Cake
$30

Starting bid

Bakers - Mattalee Alverez and Bella Leija

3-layer 8-inch Vanilla cake with raspberry filling and coconut frosting

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