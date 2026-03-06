Tulia High School's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Baker - Bobby Holman
2-tiered Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Frosting
4 layers total
Bottom tier is 10 inches.
The top tier is 8 inches.
Fondant lightsaber and Funko Pop Darth Vader cake toppers.
Starting bid
Baker - Nevaeh McCray
2-layer 8-inch Vanilla Cake with Vanilla Frosting and a fondant lion cake topper.
Starting bid
Baker - Marisol Villalon
2-tier, top tier 6-inch, bottom tier 8-inch.
Vanilla cake with vanilla frosting.
Fondant Pascal cake topper.
Starting bid
Baker - Jadah Mota
2-tiered Vegan Cake
Top tier 8-inch, bottom tier 10-inch
Coconut Pineapple Cake with Vanilla and Coconut Buttercream Frosting
4 layers total
Fondant Tiana and Naveen cake toppers.
Starting bid
Baker - Marianely Cedillo Cardenas
2 tier cake, top tier 6-inch, bottom tier 8-inch.
Chocolate Brownie Cake with Vanilla Frosting
Fondant Pooh cake topper.
Starting bid
Baker - Ava Comans
2-layer 8-inch Lemon cake with Strawberry filling and Strawberry Frosting
Decorated with fondant a real tea cup and saucer.
Starting bid
Baker - Tylani Hutcherson
2-tier cake, top tier 6-inch, bottom tier 8-inch.
Lemon cake with lemon and vanilla buttercream frosting.
Fondant decor on sides.
Starting bid
Baker - Efrain "Alex" Marquez
2 tier cake, bottom tier 10-inch, top tier 8-inch.
Chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream frosting
Starting bid
Bakers - Angie Pillado and Miranda Laureles
2-tier cake, bottom 8-inch, top 6-inch.
Vanilla cake with buttercream vanilla frosting.
Horns are made from fondant.
Starting bid
Bakers - Alondra Aranda and Avreelynn Moreno
Top tier 8-inch - Strawberry cake with strawberry filling
Bottom tier 10-inch - Vanilla cake with vanilla filling
Vanilla buttercream frosting
Fondant balls on the side and paper decor for characters.
Starting bid
Bakers - Kimberly Joven and D'adren Powell
2-layer 10-inch Vanilla Cake with buttercream vanilla frosting
Fondant Olaf cake topper.
Starting bid
Bakers - Manuel Hernandez and Arryah Trevino
2-layer 8-inch Red Velvet with Vanilla buttercream Frosting
Fondant decor
Starting bid
Bakers - Valeriana Deleon and CJ Parker
4-Layer Vanilla Cake with vanilla buttercream frosting.
Fondant decor on sides, coconut shavings on top, with real toy cars.
Starting bid
Bakers - Ashlyn Hernandez and Brianna Villarreal
2-layer 10-inch Vanilla cake and vanilla buttercream frosting
Decorated with fondant, Blow Pops, and Dum Dums.
Starting bid
Bakers - Violeta Reyes and Yoslaydy Briones
3-layer 8-inch Vanilla cake with coconut extract and vanilla buttercream frosting.
Starting bid
Bakers - Mattalee Alverez and Bella Leija
3-layer 8-inch Vanilla cake with raspberry filling and coconut frosting
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