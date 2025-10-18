Tulsa Area Forest School's Silent Auction

Chose from the February 12th, 13th or 15th performances.

Prepare to be swept away by the magic and wonder of Sleeping Beauty, reimagined in an extraordinary World Premiere production by Marcello Angelini after Marius Petipa. This new interpretation of the timeless fairy tale combines the elegance of classical ballet with breathtaking innovation, bringing a fresh and exhilarating twist to the beloved story. With a dazzling mix of original choreography and imaginative new twists, brand-new scenery and costumes commissioned, for this production, to world famous designer Emma Kingsbury, and the celebrated Tchaikovsky’s score made famous by Disney’s animated movie by the same title, this Sleeping Beauty will transport audiences into a world of enchantment, where dreams, curses, and true love’s kiss come to life in a spectacular display. From the dark enchantment of the evil fairy Carabosse to the radiant beauty of Princess Aurora, this production pushes the boundaries of classical ballet, blending the traditional story and choreography with new scenery and costumes. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the classic or experiencing Sleeping Beauty for the first time, Tulsa Ballet’s new production of this classic promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event that will captivate and inspire audiences of all ages. Don’t miss the chance to witness the magic unfold live on stage, with live accompinament from Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. $150-300 value