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About this event
Your ticket to taste your way through the Tulsa Brunch Festival. The Brunch Flight Pass gives you access to 6 curated lineup of brunch bites and brunch-inspired tastings from top Tulsa restaurants, chefs, and food vendors.
The VIP Experience is the ultimate way to enjoy the Tulsa Brunch Festival. VIP guests receive 2 Brunch Flight Pass tickets plus exclusive access to the VIP lounge featuring premium brunch tastings, elevated cocktails, swag bag, comfortable seating, shaded lounge areas, and special sponsor activations. Skip the lines, relax in a stylish private space
Free General Admission Ticket
This ticket gives guests access to enter and enjoy the Tulsa Brunch Festival grounds at no cost. Free admission allows visitors to experience the festival atmosphere, enjoy live music and entertainment, explore sponsor activations, shop retail and artisan vendors, and watch the excitement of the Route 66 Capital Cruise parade activities happening nearby. Food, beverages, tastings, and premium experiences such as the Brunch Flight Pass or VIP areas are available for purchase separately. This option is perfect for guests who want to be part of the celebration, meet friends, explore the event, and decide how they want to experience brunch at their own pace.
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