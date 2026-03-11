Free General Admission Ticket





This ticket gives guests access to enter and enjoy the Tulsa Brunch Festival grounds at no cost. Free admission allows visitors to experience the festival atmosphere, enjoy live music and entertainment, explore sponsor activations, shop retail and artisan vendors, and watch the excitement of the Route 66 Capital Cruise parade activities happening nearby. Food, beverages, tastings, and premium experiences such as the Brunch Flight Pass or VIP areas are available for purchase separately. This option is perfect for guests who want to be part of the celebration, meet friends, explore the event, and decide how they want to experience brunch at their own pace.