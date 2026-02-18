Offered by

Tulsa Intercultural Association

About the memberships

TIA Citizenship Class

TIA Citizenship class
$150

No expiration

Your payment of $150 includes ten weeks (4 hours per week) of instruction, a textbook, a workbook, and a practice interview.  This course covers U.S. history and government, vocabulary from the N-400 Application for Naturalization, and strategies for a successful interview.  You will also receive information for self-study and resources for legal assistance in completing the N-400.

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