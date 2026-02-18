TIA Citizenship class

About the memberships
No expiration
Your payment of $150 includes ten weeks (4 hours per week) of instruction, a textbook, a workbook, and a practice interview. This course covers U.S. history and government, vocabulary from the N-400 Application for Naturalization, and strategies for a successful interview. You will also receive information for self-study and resources for legal assistance in completing the N-400.
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