Tumanov: Confessions of a KGB Agent / The True Fate of a Resident: The Long Journey Home

"Confessions of a KGB Agent. The Long Journey Home" is a unique memoir by an illegal Soviet intelligence officer who successfully worked undercover for more than 20 years at the very heart of anti—Soviet propaganda at the American "Radio Liberty" in Munich. Svetlana Tumanova, his wife, will talk about their time working for the KGB in Munich during the Cold War, and the books “The True Fate of a Resident: The Long Journey Home, and Tumanov: Confessions of a KGB Agent.

In his book, Oleg Tumanov describes in detail how in 1965, as a conscript sailor, he staged an escape from the USSR and infiltrated the ranks of Radio Liberty employees, rising from an ordinary correspondent to a senior editor of the Russian service. The book reveals the details of his intelligence activities and the vast amount of information he passed on to Moscow. This included information about the work of the "X Department" (monitoring of Soviet military negotiations) and information about American intelligence and counterintelligence officers who worked at the radio station.

Tumanov provides a unique look at the interior culture, working methods, and staff of the Radio Liberty station in Munich, which to the KGB was considered the "lair of American intelligence. The culmination of the book is a dramatic description of how the CIA got on his trail thanks to Oleg Kalugin, the former Director of the 1st Department of the KGB of the USSR, who now lives in the United States. It relays how Tumanov managed to return safely to his homeland in 1986, shortly before the beginning of Perestroika. The book is a fascinating documentary story about the real confrontation between intelligence services during the Cold War and is the first Russian edition of the memoirs of a KGB agent who worked in such a high position in the enemy camp.