Tumble Clinics with Kala Carter

10-10:45 Back handspring
$25

Back handspring
*must have a back walkover independently on the floor
*working standing and running Back handspring

11-11:45 Back handspring series
$25

Back handspring series
*working standing and running back handspring series
*must have a solid standing back handspring

12-12:45 Round off Backhand tucks
$25

Round off Backhand tucks
*must have round off Back Handspring series independently on the floor
*working Round off back handspring tucks

1-1:45 Beginners to Back Walkovers
$25

Beginners to Back Walkovers

2-2:45 Tucks/ Layouts/ Fulls
$25

Tucks/ Layouts/ Fulls

3-3:45 Back handspring
$25

Back handspring
*must have a back walkover independently on the floor
*working standing and running Back handspring

