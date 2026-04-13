TUMPs Art Show & Family Night (copy)

About this event
Enjoy pizza and treats for the whole family (up to 6 people)
Enjoy pizza and treats for one person
Buy your raffle tickets and drop them into the basket you’d love to win — the more tickets you enter, the better your chances!
Buy your raffle tickets and drop them into the basket you’d love to win — the more tickets you enter, the better your chances! $30 for 6 tickets
Buy your raffle tickets and drop them into the basket you’d love to win — the more tickets you enter, the better your chances! $50 for 15 tickets
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