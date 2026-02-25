Hosted by

TUMPS PSG

About this event

TUMPs Art Show & Family Night

1581 Cambridge Blvd

Columbus, OH 43212, USA

Raffle Ticket - Single Ticket
$5

Buy your raffle tickets and drop them into the basket you’d love to win — the more tickets you enter, the better your chances!


Raffle Ticket - 6 tickets
$30

Buy your raffle tickets and drop them into the basket you’d love to win — the more tickets you enter, the better your chances! $30 for 6 tickets


Raffle Ticket - 15 Tickets
$50

Buy your raffle tickets and drop them into the basket you’d love to win — the more tickets you enter, the better your chances! $50 for 15 tickets


Add a donation for TUMPS PSG

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