Tunes & Tides Raffle

One chance of winning OCEANS CALLING
$30

Please note: These are raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes—not event admission tickets.


Oceans Calling, Sept. 26-28, 2025

Winner receives (TWO) 3-Day GA+ Tickets ($1,180 value - SOLD OUT online) getting you entry to Ocean City Inlet Beach for 3 days of the festival and includes all the amenities of GA along with:

  • Amenities for comfort and access. Unlimited access to GA+ Lounge with shade and relaxed seating.
  • Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms. Comfortable facilities to refresh.
  • Private bar with drinks for purchase. Plus, complimentary water.
  • On-site GA+ hospitality staff. A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival.
  • Access to all GA amenities.

Good to Know:

  • Seating provided is first-come, first-served.
  • Kids Policy: Children 8 and under are free with a ticketed adult.
  • Please check the festival website for festival map, FAQs, updates, performance changes or cancellations, and all festival policies: https://www.oceanscallingfestival.com/
Two chances of winning OCEANS CALLING
$50
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Please note: These are raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes—not event admission tickets.


Oceans Calling, Sept. 26-28, 2025

Winner receives (TWO) 3-Day GA+ Tickets ($1,180 value - SOLD OUT online) getting you entry to Ocean City Inlet Beach for 3 days of the festival and includes all the amenities of GA along with:

  • Amenities for comfort and access. Unlimited access to GA+ Lounge with shade and relaxed seating.
  • Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms. Comfortable facilities to refresh.
  • Private bar with drinks for purchase. Plus, complimentary water.
  • On-site GA+ hospitality staff. A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival.
  • Access to all GA amenities.

Good to Know:

  • Seating provided is first-come, first-served.
  • Kids Policy: Children 8 and under are free with a ticketed adult.
  • Please check the festival website for festival map, FAQs, updates, performance changes or cancellations, and all festival policies: https://www.oceanscallingfestival.com/
Five chances of winning OCEANS CALLING
$100
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Please note: These are raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes—not event admission tickets.


Oceans Calling, Sept. 26-28, 2025

Winner receives (TWO) 3-Day GA+ Tickets ($1,180 value - SOLD OUT online) getting you entry to Ocean City Inlet Beach for 3 days of the festival and includes all the amenities of GA along with:

  • Amenities for comfort and access. Unlimited access to GA+ Lounge with shade and relaxed seating.
  • Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms. Comfortable facilities to refresh.
  • Private bar with drinks for purchase. Plus, complimentary water.
  • On-site GA+ hospitality staff. A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival.
  • Access to all GA amenities.

Good to Know:

  • Seating provided is first-come, first-served.
  • Kids Policy: Children 8 and under are free with a ticketed adult.
  • Please check the festival website for festival map, FAQs, updates, performance changes or cancellations, and all festival policies: https://www.oceanscallingfestival.com/
One chance of winning COUNTRY CALLING
$30

Please note: These are raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes—not event admission tickets.


Country Calling, Oct. 3 – 5, 2025

Winner receives (TWO) 3-Day GA+ Tickets ($1200+value) getting you entry to Ocean City Inlet Beach for all three days of the festival and includes all the amenities of GA along with:

  • Amenities for comfort and access. Unlimited access to GA+ Lounge with shade and relaxed seating.
  • Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms. Comfortable facilities to refresh.
  • Private bar with drinks for purchase. Plus, complimentary water.
  • On-site GA+ hospitality staff. A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival.
  • Access to all GA amenities.

 Good to Know:

  • Seating provided is first-come, first-served.  
  • Kids Policy: Children 8 and under are free with a ticketed adult.
  • Please check the festival website for festival map, FAQs, updates, performance changes or cancellations, and all festival policies:  https://www.countrycallingfestival.com/
Two chances of winning COUNTRY CALLING
$50
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Please note: These are raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes—not event admission tickets.


Country Calling, Oct. 3 – 5, 2025

Winner receives (TWO) 3-Day GA+ Tickets ($1200+value) getting you entry to Ocean City Inlet Beach for all three days of the festival and includes all the amenities of GA along with:

  • Amenities for comfort and access. Unlimited access to GA+ Lounge with shade and relaxed seating.
  • Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms. Comfortable facilities to refresh.
  • Private bar with drinks for purchase. Plus, complimentary water.
  • On-site GA+ hospitality staff. A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival.
  • Access to all GA amenities.

 Good to Know:

  • Seating provided is first-come, first-served.  
  • Kids Policy: Children 8 and under are free with a ticketed adult.
  • Please check the festival website for festival map, FAQs, updates, performance changes or cancellations, and all festival policies:  https://www.countrycallingfestival.com/
Five chances of winning COUNTRY CALLING
$100
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Please note: These are raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes—not event admission tickets.


Country Calling, Oct. 3 – 5, 2025

Winner receives (TWO) 3-Day GA+ Tickets ($1200+value) getting you entry to Ocean City Inlet Beach for all three days of the festival and includes all the amenities of GA along with:

  • Amenities for comfort and access. Unlimited access to GA+ Lounge with shade and relaxed seating.
  • Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms. Comfortable facilities to refresh.
  • Private bar with drinks for purchase. Plus, complimentary water.
  • On-site GA+ hospitality staff. A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival.
  • Access to all GA amenities.

 Good to Know:

  • Seating provided is first-come, first-served.  
  • Kids Policy: Children 8 and under are free with a ticketed adult.
  • Please check the festival website for festival map, FAQs, updates, performance changes or cancellations, and all festival policies:  https://www.countrycallingfestival.com/
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing