Tunes & Tides Raffle

Please note: These are raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes—not event admission tickets.





Country Calling, Oct. 3 – 5, 2025

Winner receives (TWO) 3-Day GA+ Tickets ($1200+value) getting you entry to Ocean City Inlet Beach for all three days of the festival and includes all the amenities of GA along with:

Amenities for comfort and access . Unlimited access to GA+ Lounge with shade and relaxed seating.

Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms . Comfortable facilities to refresh.

Private bar with drinks for purchase . Plus, complimentary water.

On-site GA+ hospitality staff . A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival.

Access to all GA amenities .

Good to Know: