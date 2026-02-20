TUNES Jackpot Raffle

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About this raffle
Drawing: May 23, 2026 | 9:00 PM
5th Annual “Is Everybody Happy?” Party
Holy Cross Hall • Beaver Island, MI
Need not be present to win.
Grand Prize — $3,000
Second Prize — $1,000
Third Prize — $500
License #R85098
Drawing: May 23, 2026 | 9:00 PM
5th Annual “Is Everybody Happy?” Party
Holy Cross Hall • Beaver Island, MI
No need to be present to win.
Tickets: $20 each or 3 for $50
Grand Prize — $3,000
Second Prize — $1,000
Third Prize — $500
License #R85098
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