TUNES Music Makers

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TUNES Music Makers

About this raffle

TUNES Jackpot Raffle

Single Jackpot Raffle Ticket
$20

Drawing: May 23, 2026 | 9:00 PM
5th Annual “Is Everybody Happy?” Party
Holy Cross Hall • Beaver Island, MI

Need not be present to win.

Grand Prize — $3,000
Second Prize — $1,000
Third Prize — $500

License #R85098

Packet of 3 Jackpot Raffle Tickets
$50
This includes 3 tickets

Drawing: May 23, 2026 | 9:00 PM
5th Annual “Is Everybody Happy?” Party
Holy Cross Hall • Beaver Island, MI

No need to be present to win.

Tickets: $20 each or 3 for $50

Grand Prize — $3,000
Second Prize — $1,000
Third Prize — $500

License #R85098

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