TUNING WITH ONE-SELF (SELICHOT)





✨ A Midnight Journey into Soul Alignment ✨

$33 Energy Exchange





September 13, 2025

11:00 pm – 2:00 am

Under the night sky • Live music & meditation

Facilitated by Rabbi-Cantor Gastón Bogomolni & Rebbetzin Marcela Gómez-Bogomolni with Guest Musicians





The night will meet us beneath a Virgo moon,

whispering of endings and beginnings,

of doors closing and sacred thresholds waiting.





We gather where time feels slower,

where the body can soften and the breath can expand,

where the soul feels safe enough to open.





💫 Selichot—an ancient tradition of release and renewal

becomes here a universal ceremony for seekers of every path.

Not bound by religion, but rooted in the timeless human need to forgive,

to return,

to remember who we truly are.









This is not a night of hurried words.

It is a night of intentional presence.





Through:

🌌 Live heart-opening music

🌀 Guided soul journeys & breathwork

🌺 Reflections for self-love & forgiveness

🔥 Energetic release rituals





We will let go of what is heavy.

We will bless what is ready to leave.

We will call in the frequency of our highest self.





Here, forgiveness is not a plea to the heavens—

it is an act of inner alchemy.

Here, we will not run toward the next chapter—

we will sit in the delicious stillness

of the space between desire and readiness.





✨ Come with your open heart.

✨ Bring your presence as your only offering.

✨ Leave with your spirit tuned to its truest vibration.









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TUNING WITH ONE-SELF

A Midnight Journey into Soul Alignment.





💫 All traditions, all beliefs, all seekers welcome.