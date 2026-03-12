Tuolumne Arts Alliance Collective membership

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Your Sustainer membership allows us to meet our rent expenses for the space at 91 Washington. If our total donations for the Collective exceed our needs, any excess of your generous donation will go to the Arts Alliance. Thank you!
Renews monthly
Your Supporter membership helps us in meeting our expenses for the space at 91 Washington. If our total donations for the Collective exceed our needs, any excess of your generous donation will go to the Arts Alliance. Thank you!
Renews monthly
Artist membership is specifically for participating artists using the 91 Washington Collective space, which includes your portion of the rent, insurance, internet and utilities (retroactive to previous month). Because our utilities will likely differ each month, your monthly membership will change accordingly. Thank you!
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