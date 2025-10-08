Tuolumne County Arts

Offered by

Tuolumne County Arts

About the memberships

Tuolumne County Arts Memberships

Student
$15

Valid until March 10, 2027

Your student membership gift is a 10% discount in our REVAMP Creative Re-use Shop.

1st Tier - Supporter
$25

Valid until March 10, 2027

Your tier 1 membership gift is a lino cut entitled, "Frog Face."

2nd Tier - Friend
$40

Valid until March 10, 2027

Your tier 2 membership gift is a lino cut entitled, "Posada Madonna."

3rd Tier - Patron of the Arts
$80

Valid until March 10, 2027

Your tier 3 membership gift, in honor of Black History Month, is a lino cut print of Phillis Wheatley.

Add a donation for Tuolumne County Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!