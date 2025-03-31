Turbeville Impact's Spring Fundraiser Raffle 2025

Win 3 group riding lessons for 1 person at Gaston Farms!
Pallet of Sod from Carolina Fresh Farms
$5
Win 1 pallet of sod from Carolina Fresh Farms at $325 value!
Weekend Cabin Stay in Newland, NC
$10
Win a weekend stay at a cabin in Newland, NC! Fits up to 5 guests! Dates based on availability.
Canine Spay or Neuter @ Topgun Vet
$5
Win a canine spay or nueter. Dog must have a current exam and be up to date on vaccines. Winner must call to schedule appointment.
Feline Spay or Neuter @ Topgun Vet
$3
Win a feline spay or nueter. Cat must have a current exam and be up to date on vaccines. Winner must call to schedule appointment.
$50 Black's Peaches Gift Certificate
$5
Win a $50 gift certificate to Black's Peaches!
$75 Sweet Caroline's Gift Certificate
$5
Win $75 in gift certificates to Sweet Caroline's!
$50 to Valhalla Ink Room
$5
Win $50 off a tattoo from Valhalla Ink Room!
Wreath from Karen's Custom Wreaths
$5
Win a wreath from Karen's Custom Wreaths! $70 value
$25 Southern Touch Bakery Gift Card
$1
Win a $25 gift card to Southern Touch Bakery!
Stars and Strikes Entertainment Pass
$5
Win a Stars and Strikes Entertainment pass!
Includes 2 hours of bowling/one lane, shoe rental included.
One pitcher of soft drinks and one large topping pizza.
Valid 7 days a week April-November
Valid Mon-Fr December-March
Lumberjack Alley Voucher
$1
Win a voucher for one free hour at Lumberjack Alley!
Valid for one person
$25 A&B Poe & Co Farmers Exchange Gift Certificate
$1
Win a $25 gift certificate to Farmers Exchange!
2 winners both $25 each
$15 PWs Ice Cream Gift Card
$1
Win a $15 gift card to PWs Ice Cream!
Rock Hill Brewing Merch Bundle
$3
Win a Rock Hill Brewing Merch Bundle!
1 pint glass, disc golf, beanie, & XL t-shirt
Modern Trend Styling & Tanning Salon bundle
$5
Win a free month of tanning and bottle of tanning lotion from Modern Trend Styling & Tanning Salon!
Add a donation for Turbeville Impact Incorporated
$
