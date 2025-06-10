Shell Shock Celebrity Player Auction

Hosted by
Juan Dixon put on for the Terps from 1998-2002 and led the Terps to their 2002 National Championship while being named Most Outstanding Player. After Maryland, he embarked on a decade- long NBA career that included time with the hometown Wizards and recently spent time as the head coach of Coppin State University.
They call him Uno, Anthony Cowan led the Terps to their first Big Ten Regular Season Championship. From 2016-2020, Cowan wowed Terp Nation including a go-ahead deep three against Illinois in the Gold Rush Game. After graduating, he played in the NBA G League and recently was the top scorer and assists leader in the Greek League, and claimed MVP honors in the Lithuanian Basketball League.
They call him "The Wizard", Walt Williams remained loyal to Maryland and scored 20 or more points in 19 straight games and broke Len Bias's single-season point total record at Maryland by chalking up 776 points as a senior. From 1988-1992, Walt dazzled Terps fans en route to an AP All-America selection. Williams was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 7th overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, and was on the 1992-1993 NBA All-Rookie Second Team. He went on to play 11 seasons in the NBA, and scored over 8,000 points in his career.
The #1 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft and a legendary Terp from 1993-1995, Joe Smith is one of many Terp Basketball greats. His NBA career spanned over 15 years and fans will never forget his 40 point performance and game winner against Duke in 1995. First team All-American, first team All-Rookie in the NBA, and ACC Player of the Year are just a few of the many awards Joe racked up during his illustrious career.
The legend, the Hall of Famer, the champion, our coach...Gary Williams! 668 wins, 2x ACC Coach of the Year, and the leader of the 2002 National Championship team, Gary always brought the passion, the energy, and the intensity to the Maryland sidelines. He instilled toughness, leadership, and most importantly, winning, into Maryland Basketball. Don't miss your chance to spend the day with this living legend!
Byron Mouton, a key starter on Maryland’s 2002 national championship team. A rugged, unselfish player, Mouton was known for his defense, hustle, and timely scoring in big games.
Sean Mosley, a tough, hardworking wing who played from 2008–2012. Renowned for his defense, leadership, and ability to do the little things, Mosley was a fan favorite and team captain.
Johnny Rhodes, a standout guard for Maryland in the early 1990s, known for his defensive tenacity and leadership. He graduated as the school's all-time leader in steals and was a key contributor on both ends of the floor.
The 2021 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Darryl Morsell embodied Baltimore pride for the Terps from 2017-2021. Morsell hit a cold-blooded game winning three against Minnesota and helped Maryland hang a Big Ten Regular Season banner in 2020. In 2023, Morsell led Shell Shock in its inaugural run, including a spinning Elam Ender game winner against Florida's alumni team. He's played in Israel, Puerto Rico, and in the NBA G League, and he's back to rep Shell Shock once again this summer.
A transfer to the Terps in 2016, LG Gill is back for year two with Shell Shock. He brought energy and toughness at the forward position a couple summers ago, and he's back to anchor the frontcourt this summer. LG has played overseas in Cyprus, Hungary, and Turkey, and is bringing his international experience to the Shell Shock squad this summer.
They call him "X", defensive stopper Xavier Green transferred to Maryland from Old Dominion and played for the Terps in 2021-22. Xavier delivered clutch triples and suffocating defense for Shell Shock in 2023, and he's ready to run it back again this summer. After Maryland, Xavier hooped in Norway, Finland, and Switzerland.
A versatile forward for the Terps from 1994-1998, Rodney Elliott helped the Terps reach two Sweet 16s and claim an ACC championship! An All-ACC selection, Elliott went on to have a successful overseas career in Italy, Spain, and France!
Travis Garrison, a solid power forward for Maryland in the early 2000s. Known for his mid-range jumper and rebounding ability, he was a steady contributor throughout his four-year career.
A steady, defense-oriented guard, Kovarik lettered from 1994-98 under Gary Williams and finished his collegiate career with what was then a Maryland record nine appearances in NCAA Tournament games. A march to the national title can be added to Kovarik's impressive list of postseason accolades as an assistant coach following his playing career.
Don’t miss this opportunity to tee up with a Terp who knows how to hustle in business just as hard as he did on the hardwood. Matt Raydo, Maryland Point Guard (1993-1997) turned business powerhouse, has a reputation for turning bold ideas into big wins and is now a driving force behind UM men's basketball alumni. Spend 18 holes talking basketball, business, and Maryland pride with someone who knows how to play the long game... and win.
