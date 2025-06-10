Shell Shock Celebrity Player Auction

They call him "The Wizard", Walt Williams remained loyal to Maryland and scored 20 or more points in 19 straight games and broke Len Bias's single-season point total record at Maryland by chalking up 776 points as a senior. From 1988-1992, Walt dazzled Terps fans en route to an AP All-America selection. Williams was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 7th overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, and was on the 1992-1993 NBA All-Rookie Second Team. He went on to play 11 seasons in the NBA, and scored over 8,000 points in his career.