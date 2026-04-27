Turfgrass Appreciation Dinner for Sponsors & Donors

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About this event
Please join us for an evening of appreciation and connection as we celebrate you—the partners who make the Virginia Turfgrass Foundation’s work possible.
For 37 years, your generosity has fueled Virginia Tech’s Turfgrass Research Team, shaping the future of turfgrass research, education, and innovation across Virginia.
We look forward to honoring your support, sharing the impact you have made, and celebrating all that this partnership continues to achieve.
Join us for the Virginia Tech Turfgrass Field Day, a hands‑on learning event showcasing the latest research and demonstrations for lawns, sports fields, and golf turf, designed for industry professionals. Breakfast and coffee included.
2026 Hole PLUS Sponsorship Benefits
Includes 5th-Tier Sponsorship for BOTH Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA on May 18, 2026 and Blacksburg Field Day at Virginia Tech on August 23–24, 2026.
2026 Hole Sponsorship Benefits
Includes Hole Sponsorship for the Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA on May 18, 2026
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