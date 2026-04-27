Virginia Turfgrass Foundation

Hosted by

Virginia Turfgrass Foundation

About this event

Turfgrass Appreciation Dinner for Sponsors & Donors

600 Founders Bridge Blvd

Midlothian, VA 23113, USA

Sponsor & Donor Dinner Reservation
Free

Please join us for an evening of appreciation and connection as we celebrate you—the partners who make the Virginia Turfgrass Foundation’s work possible.


For 37 years, your generosity has fueled Virginia Tech’s Turfgrass Research Team, shaping the future of turfgrass research, education, and innovation across Virginia.


We look forward to honoring your support, sharing the impact you have made, and celebrating all that this partnership continues to achieve.

VT Turfgrass Field Day, May 18th @Independence Golf Club
Free

Join us for the Virginia Tech Turfgrass Field Day, a hands‑on learning event showcasing the latest research and demonstrations for lawns, sports fields, and golf turf, designed for industry professionals. Breakfast and coffee included.

2026 Hole Sponsor PLUS (BOTH) Field Days & Research Classic
$1,000

2026 Hole PLUS Sponsorship Benefits

Includes 5th-Tier Sponsorship for BOTH Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA on May 18, 2026 and Blacksburg Field Day at Virginia Tech on August 23–24, 2026.

Field Day & Research Golf Classic

  • Hole Sponsorship recognition
  • One (1) additional VIP food & craft beer passes
  • One (1) additional Dinner invites for Sponsor & Donor appreciation event May 17th @6PM

53rd Blacksburg Field Day Benefits

  • Hole Sponsor signage throughout the two-day event
  • Vendor Circle product display and tent/table opportunity
  • One (1) additional Field Day attendee registrations (includes breakfast and lunch)

Website & Digital Recognition

  • Event social media tags and sponsor highlights
  • Company logo featured on the event webpage as a Virginia Turfgrass Partner
2026 Hole Sponsor VT Field Day & Research Classic ONLY
$600

2026 Hole Sponsorship Benefits

Includes Hole Sponsorship for the Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA on May 18, 2026

Field Day & Research Golf Classic

  • Hole Sponsorship recognition
  • One (1) additional VIP food & craft beer passes
  • one (1) additional Dinner invites for Sponsor & Donor appreciation event May 17th @6PM

Website & Digital Recognition

  • Event social media tags and sponsor highlights
  • Company logo featured on the event webpage as a Virginia Turfgrass Partner
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