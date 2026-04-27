Turfgrass Appreciation Dinner for Sponsors & Donors

Please join us for an evening of appreciation and connection as we celebrate you—the partners who make the Virginia Turfgrass Foundation’s work possible.





For 37 years, your generosity has fueled Virginia Tech’s Turfgrass Research Team, shaping the future of turfgrass research, education, and innovation across Virginia.





We look forward to honoring your support, sharing the impact you have made, and celebrating all that this partnership continues to achieve.