Turkey Bingo 2025

This pack allows you to participated in 10 specific bingo games.
Three different early bird bingo games at $1 each.
Turkey Meal-Turkey, fixings for the meal, and a gift certificate for one whole pie from Village Inn at San Mateo.
Turkey Meal-Turkey, fixings for the meal, and a gift certificate for one whole pie from Village Inn at San Mateo.
Turkey Meal-Turkey, fixings for the meal, and a gift certificate for one whole pie from Village Inn at San Mateo.
Turkey Meal-Turkey, fixings for the meal, and a gift certificate for one whole pie from Village Inn at San Mateo.
The winner will receive half the amount of money raised from the sale of the 3rd Special Bingo.
4 chances to win!
Regular Bingo-Turkey
Double Bingo-Turkey
Large Picture Frame- Turkey Meal
Black out- $50 Garcia's Restaurant Gift Certificate
1 oz Jerky
Pepsi, Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Diet
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!