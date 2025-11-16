Turkey Bingo 2025

7921 Central Ave SW

Albuquerque, NM 87121, USA

10 Bingo Game Packet
$15

This pack allows you to participated in 10 specific bingo games.

Early Bird Bingo
$1

Three different early bird bingo games at $1 each.

1st Special Bingo-3 chances
$3

Turkey Meal-Turkey, fixings for the meal, and a gift certificate for one whole pie from Village Inn at San Mateo.

1st Special Bingo-6 chances
$5

Turkey Meal-Turkey, fixings for the meal, and a gift certificate for one whole pie from Village Inn at San Mateo.

2nd Special Bingo-3 chances
$3

Turkey Meal-Turkey, fixings for the meal, and a gift certificate for one whole pie from Village Inn at San Mateo.

2nd Special Bingo-6 chances
$5

Turkey Meal-Turkey, fixings for the meal, and a gift certificate for one whole pie from Village Inn at San Mateo.

3rd Special Bingo-50/50
$5

The winner will receive half the amount of money raised from the sale of the 3rd Special Bingo.

Black Out Special
$5

4 chances to win!

Regular Bingo-Turkey

Double Bingo-Turkey

Large Picture Frame- Turkey Meal

Black out- $50 Garcia's Restaurant Gift Certificate

Frito Pie
$3
Slice of Pepperoni Pizza
$3
Slice of Cheese Pizza
$3
The Daily Jerky
$5

1 oz Jerky

Soda
$1

Pepsi, Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Diet

Water
$1
Coffe
$1

