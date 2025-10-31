Turkey Trot Fun Run

Hosted by
About this event
1 entry ticket per child required. Each entry purchase comes with 1 raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each or 6 for $5.
Raffle tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. Purchase the total tickets you want and for every 5, we will provide an extra ticket. (For example, if you purchase 10 tickets, it will be $10 and we will give you 12 raffle tickets. If you purchase 12 tickets, it will be $12 and we will give you 14 raffle tickets.)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!