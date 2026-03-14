Turkish American Cultural Association Of Florida Inc Membership - 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 21, 2027
Family Membership (Children under 18 Free)
Valid until May 21, 2027
Adult Member
Valid until May 21, 2027
Recognition on our new website, Recognition on our social media, Access to our upcoming member directory, Networking with other local businesses -- *Donations to non-profits are often tax-deductible, *Partnering with a reputable non-profit boosts reputation and builds customer goodwill.
Valid until May 21, 2027
Senior Member (65 and over)
Valid until May 21, 2027
Student Member
$
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