Turkish American Cultural Association Of Florida Inc

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Turkish American Cultural Association Of Florida Inc

About the memberships

Turkish American Cultural Association Of Florida Inc Membership - 2026

Family/Aile (2 Adults/Yetiskin)
$90

Valid until May 21, 2027

Family Membership (Children under 18 Free)

Adult/Yetiskin
$60

Valid until May 21, 2027

Adult Member

Company/Sirket
$400

Valid until May 21, 2027

Recognition on our new website, Recognition on our social media, Access to our upcoming member directory, Networking with other local businesses -- *Donations to non-profits are often tax-deductible, *Partnering with a reputable non-profit boosts reputation and builds customer goodwill.

65 years and older(65 yas ve uzeri)
$30

Valid until May 21, 2027

Senior Member (65 and over)

Student/Öğrenci (with valid student ID)
$20

Valid until May 21, 2027

Student Member

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