Turner Theological Seminary's Silent Auction Fundraiser

Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience at Buckhead Nail Lounge—where luxury meets comfort. Whether you’re preparing for family photos, a special night out, or simply unwinding for the weekend, this premium nail service will leave you feeling confident, refreshed, and flawless.
Enjoy professional care in an upscale, relaxing atmosphere designed to elevate your beauty and wellness routine.
Fair Market Value (FMV): $200
Package Includes:
✔️ Luxury nail service experience
✔️ Expert technicians
✔️ Relaxing, elegant environment
Location:
📍 Buckhead Nail Lounge
2979 Peachtree Rd NE | Atlanta, GA
💛 Where luxury meets comfort.
Perfect for:
Self-care lovers • Busy professionals • Special occasions • Weekend pampering
Golf Lessons and Merch Basket—1 hour and 15 minutes of intense instructional lessons from Golf Pro Instructor Billy Bulmer. Merchandise includes a ball basket, a golf towel, balls, tees, a koozie, and a pair of golf socks - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $300
Brahmin Multi Abalone Tabitha Leather Shoulder Bag: Luxury handcrafted leather bags, known for their croc-embossed texture - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $400
Premium Wines Basket—5 bottles of premium wine, ice bucket, wine opener, 2 wine glasses, 2 boxes of crackers, shaker bottle, and red tulips Fair Market Value (FMV) = $800
Gift Cards Basket—West Elms Dept Store, Avoir Day Spa, Delbar ATL Greek restaurant, 2 Amazon Gift Cards, Visa Gift Card - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $900
60-minute indoor/outdoor photo Session for a family - 10 edited images and online gallery - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $1500
Ted Jackson Hat - Indulge in the sophistication and exclusivity in this fedora. Handcrafted and adorned with a custom hat band. This accessory exudes elegance. Elevate any outfit with its timeless design and impeccable quality - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $600
Derrick Jackson Art Print—Spice up any room with a piece of fine art. This art, when printed in large formats, can draw you in like a book you can't put down with extensive detail, action, or even pure simplicity—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $1100
Roadside Cafe Gourmet Dinner for 4—Dine in with a 6-course meal for 4 people, which includes hors d'oeuvres, french onion soup, stuffed mushrooms, mixed greens salad, seared red snapper, yellow rice pilaf, fried cabbage, and Tequila lime meltdown—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $1600
Home security system—core components are the control panel/base station, entry sensors, motion sensors, and an alarm to deter intruders - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $1100
Lenovo 15.6 laptop
I7 PROCESSOR
1TB SSD HARD DRIVE
16 GIGS OF RAM
MICROSOFT OFFICE 2019. FULL VERSION
ESET INTERNET SECURITY 1YR SUBSCRIPTION
A reliable and portable laptop ideal for work, study, and everyday use. Perfect for students, professionals, and ministry leaders seeking a dependable device for productivity and connectivity - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $600
Zap That Tax Advisors & Consultants is proud to support Turner Theological Seminary’s Silent Auction Fundraiser by donating Professional Federal Income Tax Preparation Services for individuals and Entrepreneurs.
Auction Item Includes:
One (1) Federal Individual Income Tax Return
Prepared by a licensed, experienced tax professional
Accurate. Compliant. Stress-free.
When you place a bid, you’re doing more than checking off tax season—you’re helping prepare future leaders for transformative ministry and service.
Fair Market Value (FMV): $199
NIMO GAMMIMG I7 inch laptop
I9 PROCESSOR
32 GIGS OF RAM
1TB SSD DRIVE
6 GIG OF MEMORY VIDEO AMD RADEON CARD MICROSOFT OFFICE 2019 FULL VERSION
ESET INTERNET SECURITY
1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION
A reliable and portable laptop ideal for work, study, and everyday use. Perfect for students, professionals, and ministry leaders seeking a dependable device for productivity and connectivity - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $800
Zap That Tax Advisors & Consultants is proud to support Turner Theological Seminary’s Silent Auction Fundraiser by donating Professional Federal Income Tax Preparation Services for individuals and Entrepreneurs.
Auction Item Includes:
*One (1) Federal Individual Income Tax Return
*Prepared by a licensed, experienced tax professional
*Accurate. Compliant. Stress-free.
When you place a bid, you’re doing more than checking off tax season—you’re helping prepare future leaders for transformative ministry and service.
Fair Market Value (FMV): $499
Mobile Paint and Sip Party for 5 people - canvases, paints, brushes, and easels. The host provides the venue, drinks, and snacks - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $350
Handcrafted sling bag made with vibrant Ghanaian print fabric, featuring rich earth-tone patterns and cultural motifs. Stylish, lightweight, and perfect for everyday use or special events. Adjustable crossbody strap - Fair Market Value (FMV) $140
Gourmet Snack & Chocolate Food Gifts for Celebration, Birthday, Corporate & Thank You Occasions—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $45
Unique Gifts for Home and Office Decor, Handmade Healing Crystal Trees Bring Positive Energy - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $50
Gourmet Food Gifts with Chocolates, Cookies, Snacks & Treats Gift Tower for Celebration, Birthday, Corporate & Thank You Occasions—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $50
Handcrafted sling bag made with vibrant Ghanaian print fabric, featuring rich earth-tone patterns and cultural motifs. Stylish, lightweight, and perfect for everyday use or special events. Adjustable crossbody strap—Fair Market Value (FMV) $70
Snack Box Gift Basket—12 Unique Tins of Assorted Nuts and Snacks in Stunning Case for Celebration, Birthday, Corporate & Thank You Occasions—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $60
