Turner Theological Seminary's Silent Auction Fundraiser

💅 Flawless Finish: A Luxury Nail Experience at Buckhead Nail Lounge

Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience at Buckhead Nail Lounge—where luxury meets comfort. Whether you’re preparing for family photos, a special night out, or simply unwinding for the weekend, this premium nail service will leave you feeling confident, refreshed, and flawless.





Enjoy professional care in an upscale, relaxing atmosphere designed to elevate your beauty and wellness routine.





Fair Market Value (FMV): $200





Package Includes:

✔️ Luxury nail service experience

✔️ Expert technicians

✔️ Relaxing, elegant environment





Location:

📍 Buckhead Nail Lounge

2979 Peachtree Rd NE | Atlanta, GA





💛 Where luxury meets comfort.





Perfect for:

Self-care lovers • Busy professionals • Special occasions • Weekend pampering