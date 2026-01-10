Turner Theological Seminary's Silent Auction Fundraiser

Turner Theological Seminary

A Luxury Nail Experience item
A Luxury Nail Experience
$50

Starting bid

💅 Flawless Finish: A Luxury Nail Experience at Buckhead Nail Lounge

Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience at Buckhead Nail Lounge—where luxury meets comfort. Whether you’re preparing for family photos, a special night out, or simply unwinding for the weekend, this premium nail service will leave you feeling confident, refreshed, and flawless.


Enjoy professional care in an upscale, relaxing atmosphere designed to elevate your beauty and wellness routine.


Fair Market Value (FMV): $200


Package Includes:
✔️ Luxury nail service experience
✔️ Expert technicians
✔️ Relaxing, elegant environment


Location:
📍 Buckhead Nail Lounge

2979 Peachtree Rd NE | Atlanta, GA


💛 Where luxury meets comfort.


Perfect for:
Self-care lovers • Busy professionals • Special occasions • Weekend pampering

Golf Lesson & Merch Basket item
Golf Lesson & Merch Basket
$150

Starting bid

Golf Lessons and Merch Basket—1 hour and 15 minutes of intense instructional lessons from Golf Pro Instructor Billy Bulmer.  Merchandise includes a ball basket, a golf towel, balls, tees, a koozie, and a pair of golf socks - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $300

Brahmin Purse item
Brahmin Purse
$150

Starting bid

Brahmin Multi Abalone Tabitha Leather Shoulder Bag: Luxury handcrafted leather bags, known for their croc-embossed texture - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $400


Premium Wines item
Premium Wines
$300

Starting bid

Premium Wines Basket—5 bottles of premium wine, ice bucket, wine opener, 2 wine glasses, 2 boxes of crackers, shaker bottle, and red tulips Fair Market Value (FMV) = $800

Gift cards Basket item
Gift cards Basket
$300

Starting bid

Gift Cards Basket—West Elms Dept Store, Avoir Day Spa, Delbar ATL Greek restaurant, 2 Amazon Gift Cards, Visa Gift Card - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $900

Photo Session for Family item
Photo Session for Family
$350

Starting bid

60-minute indoor/outdoor photo Session for a family - 10 edited images and online gallery - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $1500

Ted Jackson Hat Collection item
Ted Jackson Hat Collection
$250

Starting bid

Ted Jackson Hat - Indulge in the sophistication and exclusivity in this fedora. Handcrafted and adorned with a custom hat band.  This accessory exudes elegance. Elevate any outfit with its timeless design and impeccable quality - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $600

Derrick Jackson Art Print item
Derrick Jackson Art Print
$250

Starting bid

Derrick Jackson Art Print—Spice up any room with a piece of fine art. This art, when printed in large formats, can draw you in like a book you can't put down with extensive detail, action, or even pure simplicity—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $1100

Roadside Cafe Gourmet Dinner for 4 item
Roadside Cafe Gourmet Dinner for 4
$300

Starting bid

Roadside Cafe Gourmet Dinner for 4—Dine in with a 6-course meal for 4 people, which includes hors d'oeuvres, french onion soup, stuffed mushrooms, mixed greens salad, seared red snapper, yellow rice pilaf, fried cabbage, and Tequila lime meltdown—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $1600

Home Security System item
Home Security System
$250

Starting bid

Home security system—core components are the control panel/base station, entry sensors, motion sensors, and an alarm to deter intruders - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $1100

Laptop item
Laptop
$150

Starting bid

Lenovo 15.6 laptop 

I7 PROCESSOR 

1TB SSD HARD DRIVE

16 GIGS OF RAM

MICROSOFT OFFICE 2019. FULL VERSION

ESET INTERNET SECURITY 1YR SUBSCRIPTION 


A reliable and portable laptop ideal for work, study, and everyday use. Perfect for students, professionals, and ministry leaders seeking a dependable device for productivity and connectivity - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $600

Zap That Tax - Individual Tax Preparation item
Zap That Tax - Individual Tax Preparation
$95

Starting bid

Zap That Tax Advisors & Consultants is proud to support Turner Theological Seminary’s Silent Auction Fundraiser by donating Professional Federal Income Tax Preparation Services for individuals and Entrepreneurs.


Auction Item Includes:

 One (1) Federal Individual Income Tax Return

 Prepared by a licensed, experienced tax professional

Accurate. Compliant. Stress-free.


When you place a bid, you’re doing more than checking off tax season—you’re helping prepare future leaders for transformative ministry and service.


Fair Market Value (FMV): $199

Laptop item
Laptop
$200

Starting bid

NIMO GAMMIMG I7 inch laptop

I9 PROCESSOR 

32 GIGS OF RAM

1TB SSD DRIVE

6 GIG OF MEMORY VIDEO AMD RADEON CARD MICROSOFT OFFICE 2019 FULL VERSION

ESET INTERNET SECURITY 

1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION 


A reliable and portable laptop ideal for work, study, and everyday use. Perfect for students, professionals, and ministry leaders seeking a dependable device for productivity and connectivity - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $800

Zap That Tax - Small Business Tax Preparation item
Zap That Tax - Small Business Tax Preparation
$150

Starting bid

Zap That Tax Advisors & Consultants is proud to support Turner Theological Seminary’s Silent Auction Fundraiser by donating Professional Federal Income Tax Preparation Services for individuals and Entrepreneurs.


Auction Item Includes:

 *One (1) Federal Individual Income Tax Return

 *Prepared by a licensed, experienced tax professional

*Accurate. Compliant. Stress-free.


When you place a bid, you’re doing more than checking off tax season—you’re helping prepare future leaders for transformative ministry and service.


Fair Market Value (FMV): $499

Mobile Paint & Sip Party - Mobile Party for 5 item
Mobile Paint & Sip Party - Mobile Party for 5
$100

Starting bid

Mobile Paint and Sip Party for 5 people - canvases, paints, brushes, and easels. The host provides the venue, drinks, and snacks - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $350

Ghana-Inspired Handmade Sling Bag item
Ghana-Inspired Handmade Sling Bag
$70

Starting bid

Handcrafted sling bag made with vibrant Ghanaian print fabric, featuring rich earth-tone patterns and cultural motifs. Stylish, lightweight, and perfect for everyday use or special events. Adjustable crossbody strap - Fair Market Value (FMV) $140

Broadway Basketeers Gift Basket item
Broadway Basketeers Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Gourmet Snack & Chocolate Food Gifts for Celebration, Birthday, Corporate & Thank You Occasions—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $45

Crystal Tree of Life item
Crystal Tree of Life
$25

Starting bid

Unique Gifts for Home and Office Decor, Handmade Healing Crystal Trees Bring Positive Energy - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $50

Gourmet Food Gifts item
Gourmet Food Gifts
$30

Starting bid

Gourmet Food Gifts with Chocolates, Cookies, Snacks & Treats Gift Tower for Celebration, Birthday, Corporate & Thank You Occasions—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $50

Ghana-Inspired Handmade Sling Bag item
Ghana-Inspired Handmade Sling Bag
$35

Starting bid

Handcrafted sling bag made with vibrant Ghanaian print fabric, featuring rich earth-tone patterns and cultural motifs. Stylish, lightweight, and perfect for everyday use or special events. Adjustable crossbody strap—Fair Market Value (FMV) $70

Snack Box Gift Basket item
Snack Box Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Snack Box Gift Basket—12 Unique Tins of Assorted Nuts and Snacks in Stunning Case for Celebration, Birthday, Corporate & Thank You Occasions—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $60

