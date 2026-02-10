Turner Theological Seminary's Fundraiser - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Brahmin Multi Abalone Tabitha Leather Shoulder Bag: Luxury handcrafted leather bags, known for their croc-embossed texture - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $400
Starting bid
Premium Wines Basket—5 bottles of premium wine, ice bucket, wine opener, 2 wine glasses, 2 boxes of crackers, shaker bottle, and red tulips Fair Market Value (FMV) = $800
Starting bid
Gift Cards Basket—West Elms Dept Store, Avoir Day Spa, Delbar ATL Greek restaurant, 2 Amazon Gift Cards, Visa Gift Card - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $900
Starting bid
60-minute indoor/outdoor photo Session for a family - 10 edited images and online gallery - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $1500
Starting bid
Ted Jackson Hat - Indulge in the sophistication and exclusivity in this fedora. Handcrafted and adorned with a custom hat band. This accessory exudes elegance. Elevate any outfit with its timeless design and impeccable quality - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $600
Starting bid
Roadside Cafe Gourmet Dinner for 4—Dine in with a 6-course meal for 4 people, which includes hors d'oeuvres, french onion soup, stuffed mushrooms, mixed greens salad, seared red snapper, yellow rice pilaf, fried cabbage, and Tequila lime meltdown—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $1600
Starting bid
Home security system—core components are the control panel/base station, entry sensors, motion sensors, and an alarm to deter intruders - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $1100
Starting bid
Zap That Tax Advisors & Consultants is proud to support Turner Theological Seminary’s Silent Auction Fundraiser by donating Professional Federal Income Tax Preparation Services for individuals and Entrepreneurs.
Auction Item Includes:
One (1) Federal Individual Income Tax Return
Prepared by a licensed, experienced tax professional
Accurate. Compliant. Stress-free.
When you place a bid, you’re doing more than checking off tax season—you’re helping prepare future leaders for transformative ministry and service.
Fair Market Value (FMV): $199
Starting bid
Zap That Tax Advisors & Consultants is proud to support Turner Theological Seminary’s Silent Auction Fundraiser by donating Professional Federal Income Tax Preparation Services for individuals and Entrepreneurs.
Auction Item Includes:
*One (1) Federal Individual Income Tax Return
*Prepared by a licensed, experienced tax professional
*Accurate. Compliant. Stress-free.
When you place a bid, you’re doing more than checking off tax season—you’re helping prepare future leaders for transformative ministry and service.
Fair Market Value (FMV): $499
Starting bid
Mobile Paint and Sip Party for 5 people - canvases, paints, brushes, and easels. The host provides the venue, drinks, and snacks - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $350
Starting bid
Handcrafted sling bag made with vibrant Ghanaian print fabric, featuring rich earth-tone patterns and cultural motifs. Stylish, lightweight, and perfect for everyday use or special events. Adjustable crossbody strap - Fair Market Value (FMV) $140
Starting bid
Gourmet Snack & Chocolate Food Gifts for Celebration, Birthday, Corporate & Thank You Occasions—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $45
Starting bid
Gourmet Food Gifts with Chocolates, Cookies, Snacks & Treats Gift Tower for Celebration, Birthday, Corporate & Thank You Occasions—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $50
Starting bid
Handcrafted sling bag made with vibrant Ghanaian print fabric, featuring rich earth-tone patterns and cultural motifs. Stylish, lightweight, and perfect for everyday use or special events. Adjustable crossbody strap—Fair Market Value (FMV) $70
Starting bid
Snack Box Gift Basket—12 Unique Tins of Assorted Nuts and Snacks in Stunning Case for Celebration, Birthday, Corporate & Thank You Occasions—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $60
Starting bid
Unique Gifts: Trees Healing Positive Energy for Home Office Desk Decor. —Fair Market Value (FMV) = $45
Starting bid
Chandler's Personalize Candle are individually hand made with very high quality, dripless and has a high melting point, which means it will not melt or bend in hot summer temperatures.—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $70
Starting bid
Life Within Candles is a handcrafted business, established in 2020. We have taken the art of making candles not only locally in South Fulton, GA, but with a mission and purpose to intensify your mood. Inhale that invigorating fragrance of breathing "life within candles" and exhale by relaxing. .—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $40
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!