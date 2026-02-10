Turner Theological Seminary

Hosted by

Turner Theological Seminary

About this event

Turner Theological Seminary's Fundraiser - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

702 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314, USA

Brahmin Purse item
Brahmin Purse
$200

Starting bid

Brahmin Multi Abalone Tabitha Leather Shoulder Bag: Luxury handcrafted leather bags, known for their croc-embossed texture - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $400


Premium Wines item
Premium Wines
$250

Starting bid

Premium Wines Basket—5 bottles of premium wine, ice bucket, wine opener, 2 wine glasses, 2 boxes of crackers, shaker bottle, and red tulips Fair Market Value (FMV) = $800

Gift cards Basket item
Gift cards Basket
$200

Starting bid

Gift Cards Basket—West Elms Dept Store, Avoir Day Spa, Delbar ATL Greek restaurant, 2 Amazon Gift Cards, Visa Gift Card - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $900

Photo Session for Family item
Photo Session for Family
$350

Starting bid

60-minute indoor/outdoor photo Session for a family - 10 edited images and online gallery - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $1500

Ted Jackson Hat Collection item
Ted Jackson Hat Collection
$200

Starting bid

Ted Jackson Hat - Indulge in the sophistication and exclusivity in this fedora. Handcrafted and adorned with a custom hat band.  This accessory exudes elegance. Elevate any outfit with its timeless design and impeccable quality - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $600

Roadside Cafe Gourmet Dinner for 4 item
Roadside Cafe Gourmet Dinner for 4
$300

Starting bid

Roadside Cafe Gourmet Dinner for 4—Dine in with a 6-course meal for 4 people, which includes hors d'oeuvres, french onion soup, stuffed mushrooms, mixed greens salad, seared red snapper, yellow rice pilaf, fried cabbage, and Tequila lime meltdown—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $1600

Home Security System item
Home Security System
$250

Starting bid

Home security system—core components are the control panel/base station, entry sensors, motion sensors, and an alarm to deter intruders - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $1100

Zap That Tax - Individual Tax Preparation item
Zap That Tax - Individual Tax Preparation
$95

Starting bid

Zap That Tax Advisors & Consultants is proud to support Turner Theological Seminary’s Silent Auction Fundraiser by donating Professional Federal Income Tax Preparation Services for individuals and Entrepreneurs.


Auction Item Includes:

 One (1) Federal Individual Income Tax Return

 Prepared by a licensed, experienced tax professional

Accurate. Compliant. Stress-free.


When you place a bid, you’re doing more than checking off tax season—you’re helping prepare future leaders for transformative ministry and service.


Fair Market Value (FMV): $199

Zap That Tax - Small Business Tax Preparation item
Zap That Tax - Small Business Tax Preparation
$150

Starting bid

Zap That Tax Advisors & Consultants is proud to support Turner Theological Seminary’s Silent Auction Fundraiser by donating Professional Federal Income Tax Preparation Services for individuals and Entrepreneurs.


Auction Item Includes:

 *One (1) Federal Individual Income Tax Return

 *Prepared by a licensed, experienced tax professional

*Accurate. Compliant. Stress-free.


When you place a bid, you’re doing more than checking off tax season—you’re helping prepare future leaders for transformative ministry and service.


Fair Market Value (FMV): $499

Mobile Paint & Sip Party - Mobile Party for 5 item
Mobile Paint & Sip Party - Mobile Party for 5
$100

Starting bid

Mobile Paint and Sip Party for 5 people - canvases, paints, brushes, and easels. The host provides the venue, drinks, and snacks - Fair Market Value (FMV) = $350

Ghana-Inspired Handmade Sling Bag item
Ghana-Inspired Handmade Sling Bag
$70

Starting bid

Handcrafted sling bag made with vibrant Ghanaian print fabric, featuring rich earth-tone patterns and cultural motifs. Stylish, lightweight, and perfect for everyday use or special events. Adjustable crossbody strap - Fair Market Value (FMV) $140

Broadway Basketeers Gift Basket item
Broadway Basketeers Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Gourmet Snack & Chocolate Food Gifts for Celebration, Birthday, Corporate & Thank You Occasions—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $45

Gourmet Food Gifts item
Gourmet Food Gifts
$30

Starting bid

Gourmet Food Gifts with Chocolates, Cookies, Snacks & Treats Gift Tower for Celebration, Birthday, Corporate & Thank You Occasions—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $50

Ghana-Inspired Handmade Sling Bag item
Ghana-Inspired Handmade Sling Bag
$35

Starting bid

Handcrafted sling bag made with vibrant Ghanaian print fabric, featuring rich earth-tone patterns and cultural motifs. Stylish, lightweight, and perfect for everyday use or special events. Adjustable crossbody strap—Fair Market Value (FMV) $70

Snack Box Gift Basket item
Snack Box Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Snack Box Gift Basket—12 Unique Tins of Assorted Nuts and Snacks in Stunning Case for Celebration, Birthday, Corporate & Thank You Occasions—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $60

Tree of Life item
Tree of Life
$30

Starting bid

Unique Gifts: Trees Healing Positive Energy for Home Office Desk Decor. —Fair Market Value (FMV) = $45

Chandler's Personalize Candle item
Chandler's Personalize Candle
$35

Starting bid

Chandler's Personalize Candle are individually hand made with very high quality, dripless and has a high melting point, which means it will not melt or bend in hot summer temperatures.—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $70

Life Within Inspirational Candle item
Life Within Inspirational Candle
$25

Starting bid

Life Within Candles is a handcrafted business, established in 2020.  We have taken the art of making candles not only locally in South Fulton, GA, but with a mission and purpose to intensify your mood.  Inhale that invigorating fragrance of breathing "life within candles" and exhale by relaxing. .—Fair Market Value (FMV) = $40

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!