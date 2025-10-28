Turner-Wilmont Reunion 2026

830 Green St NE

Gainesville, GA 30501, USA

Adult General Admission
$25

-Admission to all events (Cake Decorating Class not included) ** If you're purchasing a t-shirt on this order, please place the size next to your name:

ex: Jill Doe- Large

Youth General Admission (12-18)
$12

Admission to all events (Cake Decorating Class not included)

Children FREE (0-11)
Free

Admission to all events

PLEASE REGISTER EACH CHILD (Cake Decorating Class not included)

Kickin it with the Kinfolk Tshirts (2026)
$10

Show your FAMILY PRIDE in style! Our 2026 Turner-Wilmont Reunion shirts feature our theme Kickin’ It with the Kinfolk.”
T-shirts are available for toddlers through adults (sizes 2T – 5X) Pre-order/Prepaid Deadline:

June 15, 2026
All T-shirts must be paid by June 15, 2026.

📝 Registration Note

When listing family members’ names, please include each person’s T-shirt size beside their name.
Example:

  1. Janice Doe – Large
  2. Bobby Doe – 3X
  3. Sally Doe – 2T
Cake Decorating Class
$20

Get creative and have some sweet fun! Join our family cake-decorating session where participants will learn simple icing and design techniques. No experience needed — just bring your imagination and love for dessert! All supplies will be provided. You’ll take home your beautifully decorated cake to show off your new skills.

When: Saturday, August 29 • Time TBA (held during the park activities)
Fee: $20 per participant
Ages: Open to all ages

