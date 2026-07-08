A diverse group of people in the foreground are looking at a tablet displaying a gavel, while in the background, a cityscape with buildings and upward-trending graphs represents education and community development.

Hosted by

Dsbc Foundation

About this event

Turning Winning Bids into Winning Futures for DSBC

Pick-up location

700 Capitol Trail 11F, Newark DE 19711

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Escada brown leather heart purse item
Escada brown leather heart purse item
Escada brown leather heart purse item
Escada brown leather heart purse
$75

Starting bid

Beautiful excellent used condition 100% genuine Italian leather Escada heart bag
100% authentic

Dolce & Gabbana Shine 75ml item
Dolce & Gabbana Shine 75ml
$75

Starting bid

Dolce Shine by Dolce & Gabbana is a fruity and floral perfume for women. It smells like sweet mango, sea salt, and warm woods. Unopened sealed. Bottle SMRP $150

Dolce & Gabbana Shine 75ml (Copy) item
Dolce & Gabbana Shine 75ml (Copy)
$75

Starting bid

Dolce Shine by Dolce & Gabbana is a fruity and floral perfume for women. It smells like sweet mango, sea salt, and warm woods. Unopened sealed. Bottle SMRP $150

ZT9 Pro Max 2.2" Smart Watch item
ZT9 Pro Max 2.2" Smart Watch item
ZT9 Pro Max 2.2" Smart Watch
$35

Starting bid

The ZT9 Pro Max is smart watch that features a bright screen, tracks your fitness (steps, heart rate), and lets you make phone calls using Bluetooth. To use it, you must link it to the Wearfit Pro app on your phone.

Key Features

Brand new in sealed box

S2 Max AiMB Smart Glasses item
S2 Max AiMB Smart Glasses
$35

Starting bid

The S2 Max AiMB Smart Glasses are a wearable tech device combining a classic full-frame design with AI integration.Features an HD camera (5–8MP) for 1080P video recording, Bluetooth audio for calls and music, and real-time AI image and language translation.

Key features include:

  • AI Integration: Supports dialogue translation, simultaneous interpretation, and visual object recognition.
  • Media & Storage: Built-in Bluetooth speakers, noise-canceling dual mics, and typically 32GB of storage.
  • Control: Touch controls on the frames for volume, playback, and launching voice assistants.
  • Battery Life: Powered by a 260–290mAh battery with support for fast charging

Brand new in sealed box

Wireless headphones xy-267BT item
Wireless headphones xy-267BT
$25

Starting bid

The XY-267BT are affordable, on-ear headphones featuring Bluetooth 5.3 and a built-in smart touch display screen. Great for everyday listening.Key features include:Smart Display:


Lets you easily view status and control your media.Big Sound: Contain 40 mm drivers. This means the speaker inside is large enough to create clear audio and deep bass.


They feature a comfortable headband design with ear-pad for on-ear comfort. These Bluetooth headphones have a double earpiece and come with wireless connectivity, making them convenient for on-the-go use. The model xy-267BT combines both style and functionality, making it a great choice for music lovers looking for a portable audio solution.


Versatile Playback: Support microSD cards so you can play music without a phone.

Long Range: Use Bluetooth 5.3, a wireless technology that sends sound from your device to your headphones.

This version has a strong signal and saves battery.Hands-free: Built-in microphone for phone calls.

Borbonese Suede Leather Quail Pattern Wallet item
Borbonese Suede Leather Quail Pattern Wallet item
Borbonese Suede Leather Quail Pattern Wallet item
Borbonese Suede Leather Quail Pattern Wallet
$35

Starting bid

Lightly used Borbonese Suede Leather Quail Pattern Wallet

chic elegance of this textured tan wallet. Its stylish design. suede and leather. Borbonese Suede Leather Quail Pattern Wallet (redwall)
snaps work great, zipper great
lots of room for activities!!!
beautiful wallet

includes chain
New retail value is $399

Erisonic All-in-One Precision Trimmer — Black item
Erisonic All-in-One Precision Trimmer — Black item
Erisonic All-in-One Precision Trimmer — Black
$27

Starting bid

Model PL-265 is marketed with an MSRP of $99.99.

It is a versatile, USB-rechargeable, and washable grooming tool designed for nose, ear, and brow hair, featuring dual-sided steel blades with a protective guard system to ensure no pulling.


Brand new in sealed box

 

Sunflower – painted and signed by Delaware based Mary Page E item
Sunflower – painted and signed by Delaware based Mary Page E
$250

Starting bid

Sunflower – painted and signed by Delaware based

Mary Page Evans

 

(born 1937) a prominent American painter known for her "hymns of unadulterated joy"—vibrant, expressionistic landscapes and still life’s created en plein air

 

Rare print valued $500

 

Necklace and earrings designed by Beads by Carol. item
Necklace and earrings designed by Beads by Carol.
$80

Starting bid

Custom made jewelry by:

Beads by Carol.


Beautiful necklace and earrings.


$150 value


Joan Rivers Vintage Women’s Pendant Brooch item
Joan Rivers Vintage Women’s Pendant Brooch
$50

Starting bid

Joan Rivers Vintage Women’s Pendant Brooch Gunmetal Cameo Large Maltese Cross 3.5”

Jimmy Choo Urban Hero Eau de Parfum for men item
Jimmy Choo Urban Hero Eau de Parfum for men
$75

Starting bid

Jimmy Choo Urban Hero Eau de Parfum is a woody and aromatic fragrance for men. Features zesty notes of lemon caviar and black pepper, transitioning into a heart of rosewood and vetiver, before settling into a masculine base of grey amber and leather.

  • Top Notes: Lemon Caviar, Black Pepper
  • Heart Notes: Palisander Rosewood, Vetiver
  • Base Notes: Leather Accord, Grey Amber

Brand new sealed box

Genuine 22 carat gold photo card to commemorate Mark McGuire item
Genuine 22 carat gold photo card to commemorate Mark McGuire item
Genuine 22 carat gold photo card to commemorate Mark McGuire
$25

Starting bid

Genuine 22 carat gold photo card to commemorate Mark McGuire’s 70th home run.


Comes in a plastic case and original box and is a numbered limited edition of 17,000 pcs from Upper Deck. The card is dated Sept 27, 1998 & lists the location, distance of HR, & pitcher that gave it up. This is one for the record books & will make a great addition to any baseball fan's collection. Great card!

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