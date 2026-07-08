Turning Winning Bids into Winning Futures for DSBC

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700 Capitol Trail 11F, Newark DE 19711
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Beautiful excellent used condition 100% genuine Italian leather Escada heart bag
100% authentic
Starting bid
Dolce Shine by Dolce & Gabbana is a fruity and floral perfume for women. It smells like sweet mango, sea salt, and warm woods. Unopened sealed. Bottle SMRP $150
Starting bid
Dolce Shine by Dolce & Gabbana is a fruity and floral perfume for women. It smells like sweet mango, sea salt, and warm woods. Unopened sealed. Bottle SMRP $150
Starting bid
The ZT9 Pro Max is smart watch that features a bright screen, tracks your fitness (steps, heart rate), and lets you make phone calls using Bluetooth. To use it, you must link it to the Wearfit Pro app on your phone.
Key Features
Brand new in sealed box
Starting bid
The S2 Max AiMB Smart Glasses are a wearable tech device combining a classic full-frame design with AI integration.Features an HD camera (5–8MP) for 1080P video recording, Bluetooth audio for calls and music, and real-time AI image and language translation.
Key features include:
Brand new in sealed box
Starting bid
The XY-267BT are affordable, on-ear headphones featuring Bluetooth 5.3 and a built-in smart touch display screen. Great for everyday listening.Key features include:Smart Display:
Lets you easily view status and control your media.Big Sound: Contain 40 mm drivers. This means the speaker inside is large enough to create clear audio and deep bass.
They feature a comfortable headband design with ear-pad for on-ear comfort. These Bluetooth headphones have a double earpiece and come with wireless connectivity, making them convenient for on-the-go use. The model xy-267BT combines both style and functionality, making it a great choice for music lovers looking for a portable audio solution.
Versatile Playback: Support microSD cards so you can play music without a phone.
Long Range: Use Bluetooth 5.3, a wireless technology that sends sound from your device to your headphones.
This version has a strong signal and saves battery.Hands-free: Built-in microphone for phone calls.
Starting bid
Lightly used Borbonese Suede Leather Quail Pattern Wallet
chic elegance of this textured tan wallet. Its stylish design. suede and leather. Borbonese Suede Leather Quail Pattern Wallet (redwall)
snaps work great, zipper great
lots of room for activities!!!
beautiful wallet
includes chain
New retail value is $399
Starting bid
Model PL-265 is marketed with an MSRP of $99.99.
It is a versatile, USB-rechargeable, and washable grooming tool designed for nose, ear, and brow hair, featuring dual-sided steel blades with a protective guard system to ensure no pulling.
Brand new in sealed box
Starting bid
Sunflower – painted and signed by Delaware based
Mary Page Evans
(born 1937) a prominent American painter known for her "hymns of unadulterated joy"—vibrant, expressionistic landscapes and still life’s created en plein air
Rare print valued $500
Starting bid
Custom made jewelry by:
Beads by Carol.
Beautiful necklace and earrings.
$150 value
Starting bid
Joan Rivers Vintage Women’s Pendant Brooch Gunmetal Cameo Large Maltese Cross 3.5”
Starting bid
Jimmy Choo Urban Hero Eau de Parfum is a woody and aromatic fragrance for men. Features zesty notes of lemon caviar and black pepper, transitioning into a heart of rosewood and vetiver, before settling into a masculine base of grey amber and leather.
Brand new sealed box
Starting bid
Genuine 22 carat gold photo card to commemorate Mark McGuire’s 70th home run.
Comes in a plastic case and original box and is a numbered limited edition of 17,000 pcs from Upper Deck. The card is dated Sept 27, 1998 & lists the location, distance of HR, & pitcher that gave it up. This is one for the record books & will make a great addition to any baseball fan's collection. Great card!
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