Turning Winning Bids into Winning Futures for DSBC

The XY-267BT are affordable, on-ear headphones featuring Bluetooth 5.3 and a built-in smart touch display screen. Great for everyday listening.Key features include:Smart Display:





Lets you easily view status and control your media.Big Sound: Contain 40 mm drivers. This means the speaker inside is large enough to create clear audio and deep bass.





They feature a comfortable headband design with ear-pad for on-ear comfort. These Bluetooth headphones have a double earpiece and come with wireless connectivity, making them convenient for on-the-go use. The model xy-267BT combines both style and functionality, making it a great choice for music lovers looking for a portable audio solution.





Versatile Playback: Support microSD cards so you can play music without a phone.

Long Range: Use Bluetooth 5.3, a wireless technology that sends sound from your device to your headphones.

This version has a strong signal and saves battery.Hands-free: Built-in microphone for phone calls.