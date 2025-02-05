TURNUPNE | #TURNUPRI '25 10th Year Spring Edition Sponsorship Form

FRESHMAN Sponsor – $600
Description: This level represents the foundation of our efforts, focusing on grassroots engagement and community building. Freshman Sponsors contribute to programs that directly benefit the youth through empowerment workshops and career exploration conferences with the opportunity to receive stipends for facilitating workshops and more.
f r e s h m a n Benefits:
- Prominent logo placement on #TURNUPNE website and recognition on social media promo
- Recognition on the #TURNUPNE website and social media channels.
- Acknowledgment in event digital programs and newsletters.
- Invitation to attend event and network.
Sophomore Sponsor
$1,000
5 left!
Sophomore Sponsor – $1,000
Description: As a Sophomore Sponsor, you help fuel the innovative spirit that powers The MUSE Foundation youth initiatives. This level supports the implementation of creative workshops and leadership summits, ensuring participants have access to opportunities for personal and professional growth.
s o p h o m o r e Benefits:
• All benefits of the FRESHMAN level;
- Recognized as a Network Party Sponsor;|
- Quarter Page Ad In Digital Program sent via email campaigns;
- Sponsor recognition during event;
- Logo placement on event materials (flyers, programs, etc.);
- Special thank-you post across #TURNUPNE social media platforms.
JUNIOR Sponsor
$3,000
5 left!
JUNIOR Sponsor – $3,000
Description: Junior Sponsors play a crucial role in expanding our reach and deepening the impact of our programs. This sponsorship helps provide scholarships, mini-grants, and increased access to mentorship for young leaders.
j u n I o r Benefits:
• All benefits of the SOPHOMORE level**;
- Recognized as Banner prominently displayed a t the event;
- **Half Page Ad In Digital Program sent via email campaigns in place of Quarter Page;
- Tabling & banner at networking event.
Senior Sponsor
$5,000
5 left!
Senior Sponsor – $5,000
Description: As a Senior Sponsor, your contribution helps further the vision of demystifying philanthropy for marginalized communities.
Your support enables us to foster a culture of giving, providing resources and sustainable support to innovative community projects.
s e n I o r Benefits:
• All benefits of the JUNIOR level;
- Sponsorship of your own handouts at event;
- Sponsorship of incentive raffle items (scholarships, electronics, gift cards, etc.);
- Full Page Ad In Digital Program sent via email campaigns in place of Half Page.
