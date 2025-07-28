'Ripples Make Waves' Fall Auction for TIRN

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Experience Africa's iconic megafauna and mission-driven safari with The Wild Source! Specializing in wildlife biologist-planned safaris, travel is used as a conservation tool to empower local people and conserve wildlife and wild places. Explore with their remarkable guiding team, view serious wildlife and create camp ownership opportunities for local people. Thanks to The Wild Source for their amazing generosity, for being an wonderful partner, and for caring so much about our wild planet!
Starting bid
Capture yourself, or loved ones, in a timeless wet plate portrait! Invented in 1851 and used during the American Civil War, images are made directly on metal plates (referred to as tintypes). You decide the dimensions of your piece, sizes are 4x5", 7x7" or 8x10". Prize includes the photo, varnishing, a digital scan of the photo and shipping of the original image. Thanks to Tony Sehgal for this once in a lifetime gift!
Starting bid
Take flight on a birdwatching excursion in Bolinas with master birder and illustrator Keith Hansen! This four-hour outing for up to ten people is a rare chance to explore local habitats with one of California’s most celebrated naturalists. Keith has spent a lifetime observing, illustrating, and sharing the beauty of birds—his artwork graces field guides including Hansen’s Field Guide to the Birds of the Sierra Nevada (Heyday, 2021). Whether you’re a seasoned birder or a curious beginner, you’ll come away with new skills, a deeper appreciation for local species, and unforgettable moments in the field. Thanks to Keith for offering this special experience to our community!
Starting bid
Explore the wild beauty of Point Reyes with naturalist Jeff Miller on a guided adventure at Abbott’s Lagoon! This four-hour outing for up to six people invites you into one of the park’s most stunning landscapes - where coastal dunes, wetlands and open water create rich habitat for birds, wildflowers and wildlife. Jeff brings decades of conservation experience as founder of the Alameda Creek Alliance and senior advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity, along with a lifelong passion for sharing the wonders of the natural world. Whether spotting migratory birds, admiring spring blooms or simply soaking in the coastal scenery, this excursion offers an inspiring connection to nature. Thanks to Jeff for sharing his knowledge and love of Point Reyes with our community!
Starting bid
Step into the wilds of Point Reyes for a full-day animal tracking adventure with California naturalist Richard Vacha! Through careful observation and guided practice, you’ll learn to read the stories written in the sand, soil and grass - the daily lives of foxes, bobcats, coyotes and countless other animals that call the seashore home. This immersive experience reveals how every track and sign is part of a larger living web, transforming the way you see and move in nature and even how you walk through daily life. Thanks to Richard and the Point Reyes Tracking School for sharing this unforgettable journey into the art of awareness!
Starting bid
For 3 generations, the Benziger family makes wine on Sonoma Mountain with one guiding belief: never settle for ordinary. Neither should you! That spirit brought Mike and Mary Benziger to California, inspired their transition to Biodynamic farming in 1995, and still drives the brand today. Thanks to the Benziger family for supporting us and for the deep integrity of their practices!
Starting bid
Sip, savor and take in the beauty of Maui with a Five Spirit Tasting Experience at Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery in Kula! From the foothills of Haleakalā, enjoy panoramic views and tropical breezes while sampling Ocean Organic Vodka, Kula Rums and FY Gin (crafted from more than 30 varieties of sustainably grown Polynesian sugarcane). Learn about organic farming practices and the art of transforming fresh cane juice into world-renowned premium spirits, all while experiencing the distillery’s commitment to ecological responsibility. Guests are also invited to enjoy farm-to-glass cocktails and a fresh, seasonal menu at the new Café at The Point. Thanks to Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery for sharing this unforgettable taste of Maui with our community!
Starting bid
Set out on an unforgettable paddling adventure with a Blue Waters Kayaking gift certificate for a 4-hour take-away tandem kayak for two. Pick up your boat in Point Reyes and launch straight into the wild beauty of Tomales Bay, a place where coastal hills meet sheltered waters and wildlife abounds. Whether you’re gliding past harbor seals, exploring quiet coves or simply soaking in the serenity of the bay, this experience offers the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation. Thanks to Blue Waters Kayaking for helping our community connect with the water!
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the beauty of Dawn at one of Northern California's most famous landscapes, Tomales Point! Photographer Matthew Polvorosa Kline no only has an eye for Tule Elk images, but he is also one of the leading advocates for the species, documenting their tumultuous journey to survival in Point Reyes National Seashore. Image is 24x36” in a custom wood frame (not pictured), please note that the overall size will be bigger than the image size. Thanks to the artist for your eye and advocacy!
Starting bid
Blues of the Ice Age by Thomas D. Mangelsen is a breathtaking 30x20" photographic work presented as an open metal print. Captured in Hercules Bay, South Georgia Island, this image reflects Mangelsen’s five decades of exploring and documenting Earth’s last wild places. The metal print format highlights the scene with crisp detail, vivid color and a sleek, modern finish. Thank you, Mr. Mangelsen, for generously donating this stunning piece in support of TIRN!
Starting bid
Namibian Triptych by Ken Bouley is a striking 74x16" photographic work presented as a metal print from Bay Photo. Bouley’s photography captures the vast beauty and unique character of Namibia’s landscapes, brought to life with the crisp detail, vibrant color and modern finish of the metal print format. Thank you, Ken, for donating this extraordinary piece in support of TIRN!
Starting bid
Make someone soar with delight like this Killdeer when you gift this original art piece by Obi Kaufmann! Kaufmann is an acclaimed American naturalist, writer and illustrator - best known as the author of the California Field Atlas, a celebrated guide to the state’s ecology and geography featuring hundreds of his luminous watercolor paintings of maps, wildlife and the natural world. Killdeer is an original 7x10" watercolor on paper - an intimate, evocative piece that captures the spirit of this remarkable bird with Kaufmann’s signature blend of artistry and reverence for nature. Thank you, Obi, for donating your beautiful original work in support of our collective cause!
Starting bid
Make someone leap for joy like this salmon when you gift this original art piece by Jason G. Kramer! Kramer is an award-winning wildlife fine artist and a lifelong environmental and wildlife advocate. His fine art celebrating the beauty of nature and wildlife by using a variety of media (graphite, watercolor, acrylic) to select the best suited to convey the emotional essence of each piece and honor the animal portrayed. 'Leaping Salmon' is unframed at 11.65x16.5", a stunningly dimensional graphite and colored pencil piece, Giclee printed on Aquarelle 310gsm archival cold press watercolor paper. Thanks Jason for donating your special original work for our collective cause!
Starting bid
This stunning photographic art piece by Sarah Killingsworth captures a Great Horned Owl at Sunset in Point Reyes National Seashore. Killingsworth is a wildlife conservation photographer whose work highlights the beauty and mystery of wild animals in their natural habitats. Presented as a 12x18" metal print from Bay Photo, this image showcases vibrant color, rich detail, and a sleek modern finish that brings the scene to life. Thank you, Sarah, for donating your extraordinary work to support our collective cause!
Starting bid
Short Eared Owl, Washington State by Daniel Dietrich is a captivating 12x18" photographic work presented as a metal print from Bay Photo. Dietrich’s wildlife photography highlights the beauty and character of animals in their natural habitats, bringing each moment to life with crisp detail, vibrant color and a sleek modern finish. Thank you, Daniel, for donating this remarkable piece in support of our collective cause!
Starting bid
Blue whales are the largest animal on the planet, showcase their greatness on a metal print by Bay Photo! Photographer Brandon Buza captured an aerial shot of an adult Blue whale breaking the surface to breathe while feeding on Monterey Bay, California. Full art piece is 12x18”. Thanks to the artist for letting us showcase your work!
Starting bid
A pretty 4.5" long Megalodon shark tooth fossil that is between 23 to 2.6 million years old. Otodus megalodon (/ˈmɛɡələdɒn/ MEG-əl-ə-don; meaning "big tooth"), commonly known as megalodon, is an extinct species of giant mackerel shark. It was found at a depth of 100 feet while scuba diving in the ocean in North Carolina. 100% natural, no restoration or repair and comes with a display stand. Thanks to a generous TIRN supporter, Jennifer Arnold 'the Megalodon Maven', for your fascinating and generous gift!
Starting bid
Enjoy a curated selection of exceptional and award winning wines from the famous Cazadero Winery, featuring: 2023 Starscape Vineyard Russian River Valley Chardonnay, 2017 Bei Ranch Sonoma Coast cool climate 100% Cabernet Sauvignon and 2021 Hummingbird Hill Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir. This lot also includes a stylish Cazadero Winery ballcap! Thank you to Cazadero Winery for supporting TIRN and sharing these outstanding wines.
Starting bid
Own a personally signed copy of The Starship and the Canoe by Kenneth Brower! Brower is an acclaimed American writer whose work explores the natural environment, appearing in publications such as National Geographic, The Atlantic Monthly, Smithsonian, and Audubon. He is the author of several influential books on environmental issues and natural history, including Freeing Keiko: The Journey of a Killer Whale from Free Willy to the Wild and Yosemite: An American Treasure, held in over 1,200 WorldCat libraries. Originally published in 1978, The Starship and the Canoe chronicles the fascinating story of physicist Freeman Dyson and his son George Dyson, blending science, philosophy, and family life into a compelling narrative. Thank you to Kenneth Brower for sharing this signed edition with our community!
Starting bid
Own a personally signed copy of Bay Area Wildlife: An Irreverent Guide by Jeff Miller! Miller, employee number one at TIRN’s Salmon Protection and Watershed Network, brings his signature wit and insight to the fascinating creatures of the Bay Area in this engaging and irreverent guide. Thank you, Jeff, for sharing this signed edition with our community!
Starting bid
Rediscover the nearly forgotten art of animal tracking with a personally signed second edition paperback (224 pages) of "The Heart of Tracking" by California naturalist Richard Vacha! First published as a series of dispatches in a small-town newspaper, this collection of essays reads like a vibrant field journal—bringing the lives of bobcats, badgers, skunks, coyotes, and even a memorable vulture to life. Blending practical insights with spiritual reflections, Vacha shows how tracking awakens our senses and invites us to ask deeper questions about the natural world. Paired with illustrations by artist Kayta Plescia. Thanks to Richard and Kayta for sharing this special work with our community!
Starting bid
A subscription to Bay Nature Magazine brings the beauty and wonder of the San Francisco Bay Area’s natural world right to your inbox. Bay Nature produces award-winning environmental journalism, public programs and community events that connect people with nature and inspire stewardship of the region’s landscapes and wildlife. Thank you to our friends at Bay Nature for supporting TIRN!
Starting bid
Enjoy the vibrant flavors of India with a $100 gift certificate to Arti Natural Indian Café in Lagunitas, California! Beloved for its warm hospitality and authentic vegetarian cuisine, Arti Café offers fabulous vegetarian and vegan options that have become a staple for our Northern California staff and volunteers. From rich curries to fragrant dals and housemade breads, every dish is prepared with fresh, natural ingredients and a touch of spice. Thanks to Arti Café for sharing their delicious food and community spirit!
Starting bid
Savor a slice of Mill Valley with a $50 gift certificate to Tamalpie Pizza! Known for its wood-fired pies, fresh seasonal ingredients, and welcoming atmosphere, Tamalpie has become a community favorite for families and friends to gather. With inventive topping combinations, crisp salads, and hearty pasta dishes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Thanks to Tamalpie for serving up delicious food and hometown spirit!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to bold flavors with a $50 gift certificate to Boo Koo in Mill Valley! Celebrated for its inventive menu and vibrant culinary creations, Boo Koo offers an unforgettable dining experience perfect for food lovers seeking something fresh and exciting. Whether enjoyed in-house or as a takeout treat, this gift certificate brings a taste of Mill Valley’s creative dining scene straight to you. Thanks to Boo Koo for sharing their delicious dishes and community spirit!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!