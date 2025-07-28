'Ripples Make Waves' Fall Auction for TIRN

Explore the wild beauty of Point Reyes with naturalist Jeff Miller on a guided adventure at Abbott’s Lagoon! This four-hour outing for up to six people invites you into one of the park’s most stunning landscapes - where coastal dunes, wetlands and open water create rich habitat for birds, wildflowers and wildlife. Jeff brings decades of conservation experience as founder of the Alameda Creek Alliance and senior advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity, along with a lifelong passion for sharing the wonders of the natural world. Whether spotting migratory birds, admiring spring blooms or simply soaking in the coastal scenery, this excursion offers an inspiring connection to nature. Thanks to Jeff for sharing his knowledge and love of Point Reyes with our community!

$180 value

Arranged for winner by TIRN

https://nps.gov/places/point-reyes-abbotts-lagoon-trailhead.htm