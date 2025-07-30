Tuscarora Chapter NSDAR

Offered by

Tuscarora Chapter NSDAR

Tuscarora Chapter NSDAR's Shop

America 250 Tote - Pickup Only item
America 250 Tote - Pickup Only
$20

Large, cotton tote featuring George Washington. Select this option to pick up your item at a Tuscarora Chapter meeting or event.

America 250 Tote - Shipped item
America 250 Tote - Shipped
$25

Large, cotton tote featuring George Washington. Select this option to have your item shipped to your home.

Lafayette Farewell Tour Tote - Pickup Only item
Lafayette Farewell Tour Tote - Pickup Only
$20

Large cotton tote celebrating the 200th anniversary of Lafayette's Farewell Tour. Select this option to pick up your item at a Tuscarora Chapter meeting or event.

Lafayette Farewell Tour Tote - Shipped item
Lafayette Farewell Tour Tote - Shipped
$25

Large cotton tote celebrating the 200th anniversary of Lafayette's Farewell Tour. Select this option to have your item shipped to your home.

Tuscarora Chapter Mug - Pickup Only item
Tuscarora Chapter Mug - Pickup Only item
Tuscarora Chapter Mug - Pickup Only
$15

Ceramic mug featuring the DAR logo and a sketch of Alfred Dunk House. Select this option to pick up your item at a Tuscarora Chapter meeting or event.

Tuscarora Chapter Mug - Shipped item
Tuscarora Chapter Mug - Shipped item
Tuscarora Chapter Mug - Shipped
$22

Ceramic mug featuring the DAR logo and a sketch of Alfred Dunk House.

Select this option to have your item shipped to your home.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!