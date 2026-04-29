Tuslaw All Sports Booster Club Reverse Raffle 2026

VIP Table Experience – $100 (Table Only)

Upgrade your night at the Tuslaw All Sports Booster Club Reverse Raffle with a reserved VIP table for you and your group!

Enjoy a dedicated space for up to 8 guests—perfect for friends, family, or sponsors looking to experience the event together in comfort and style.





Please note: VIP table purchase does not include event admission. Individual raffle tickets must be purchased separately.