Hosted by

Tuslaw All Sports Booster Club Inc

About this raffle

Tuslaw All Sports Booster Club Reverse Raffle 2026

General Admission
$50

Ticket Includes:

Dinner, 2 drink tickets, and a chance to win one of the cash prizes in the Reverse Raffle.


Only 300 Tickets Sold!!!

VIP table
$100

VIP Table Experience – $100 (Table Only)

Upgrade your night at the Tuslaw All Sports Booster Club Reverse Raffle with a reserved VIP table for you and your group!

Enjoy a dedicated space for up to 8 guests—perfect for friends, family, or sponsors looking to experience the event together in comfort and style.


Please note: VIP table purchase does not include event admission. Individual raffle tickets must be purchased separately.

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