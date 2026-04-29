Tuslaw All Sports Booster Club Reverse Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Ticket Includes:
Dinner, 2 drink tickets, and a chance to win one of the cash prizes in the Reverse Raffle.
Only 300 Tickets Sold!!!
Upgrade your night at the Tuslaw All Sports Booster Club Reverse Raffle with a reserved VIP table for you and your group!
Enjoy a dedicated space for up to 8 guests—perfect for friends, family, or sponsors looking to experience the event together in comfort and style.
Please note: VIP table purchase does not include event admission. Individual raffle tickets must be purchased separately.
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