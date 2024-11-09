Life Mission School

Life Mission School

Tutoring

Three Sessions
$40

This price is for 3 sessions, each 20 minutes long.

Monthly 1x a week
$80

This price is for 1 month for 1 session a week, each 20 minutes long.

Yearly Tutoring Bundle Savings!
Sign up for at least 8 months at one time and get 1 month for free!

Monthly 2x a week
$170

This price is for 1 month for 2 sessions a week, each 20 minutes long.
Monthly 3x a week
$250

This price is for 1 month for 3 sessions a week, each 20 minutes long.
Yearly Tutoring
$4,000

This price is for Sept-May of tutoring and includes all
supplies needed.

Yearly Tutoring along with Full Time Enrollment
$1,000

This price is for Sept-May of tutoring on top of full time
enrollment and includes all supplies needed.

