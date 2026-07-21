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Overseas Tribal Services Inc Ots

Offered by

Overseas Tribal Services Inc Ots

About the memberships

Tutoring Self-Pay

Annual
$500

Valid until July 28, 2027

Your best value — one payment covers a full year of OTS Tutoring. Schedule conversational English sessions with our volunteer tutors and learn at your own pace, all year long. Renews once a year, and you can cancel anytime.

Zeffy is free for our ministry, so 100% of your payment supports OTS Tutoring. Zeffy may suggest an optional tip to support Zeffy — you're welcome to set it to $0.

Monthly
$50

Renews monthly

Flexible, month-to-month access to OTS Tutoring. Schedule conversational English sessions with our volunteer tutors whenever you're ready — no long-term commitment. Renews automatically each month; cancel anytime.

Zeffy is free for our ministry, so 100% of your payment supports OTS Tutoring. Zeffy may suggest an optional tip to support Zeffy — you're welcome to set it to $0.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!