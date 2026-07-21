Tutoring Self-Pay

Your best value — one payment covers a full year of OTS Tutoring. Schedule conversational English sessions with our volunteer tutors and learn at your own pace, all year long. Renews once a year, and you can cancel anytime.

Zeffy is free for our ministry, so 100% of your payment supports OTS Tutoring. Zeffy may suggest an optional tip to support Zeffy — you're welcome to set it to $0.