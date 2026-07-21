Tutoring Self-Pay

About the memberships
Valid until July 28, 2027
Your best value — one payment covers a full year of OTS Tutoring. Schedule conversational English sessions with our volunteer tutors and learn at your own pace, all year long. Renews once a year, and you can cancel anytime.
Zeffy is free for our ministry, so 100% of your payment supports OTS Tutoring. Zeffy may suggest an optional tip to support Zeffy — you're welcome to set it to $0.
Renews monthly
Flexible, month-to-month access to OTS Tutoring. Schedule conversational English sessions with our volunteer tutors whenever you're ready — no long-term commitment. Renews automatically each month; cancel anytime.
Zeffy is free for our ministry, so 100% of your payment supports OTS Tutoring. Zeffy may suggest an optional tip to support Zeffy — you're welcome to set it to $0.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!