Tutu Chic 2025 Silent Auction

Michelle Rawlings (b. 1980) lives and works in Dallas, TX. She received her MFA from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2012. Rawlings has had recent solo exhibitions at James Cope Gallery, Dallas, TX; Chapter, NYC; Night Gallery, Los Angeles, CA; Shane Campbell Gallery, Chicago, IL; and Raster, Warsaw, POL. Her work has been included in group exhibitions at The Rachofsky Warehouse, Dallas, TX; James Cope Gallery, Dallas, TX; Brunette Coleman, London, UK; Lomex, NYC; Champ Lacombe, Biarritz, FR; The Power Station, Dallas, TX; Misako & Rosen, Tokyo, JPN; and Raster, Warsaw, POL, among others.

Rawlings’ practice is inspired by collections of images, both art historical and contemporary. Her figurative paintings are conceived as portraits of images rather than portraits of people—not painted from life but derived from fashion photography, and familiar representations of women found in contemporary media. Her paintings of found images posit a level of remove, emphasizing the anonymity of unknown subjects at once recognizable and mysteriously aloof.





Value $10,000 | Courtesy of Michelle Rawlings





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