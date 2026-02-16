Tutu's & Tiles Raffle supporting Corpus Christi Ballet

Raffle Ticket Terms & Conditions​



1. **Entry:** Each raffle ticket purchased equals **one (1) entry** into the raffle drawing. Multiple tickets may be purchased to receive multiple entries.



2. **No Need to Be Present:** Winners **do not need to be present** at the time of the drawing to win.



3. **Drawing & Notification:** Winners will be selected at random and notified using the contact information provided at the time of ticket purchase. It is the participant’s responsibility to provide accurate contact details.



4. **Prize Claim:** Winners must claim and pick up their prize within **thirty (30) days** of notification. Prizes must be picked up at the Corpus Christi Ballet office during normal business hours unless other arrangements are approved.



5. **Unclaimed Prizes:** Any prize not claimed within 30 days of notification may be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner at the discretion of the organization.



6. **Non-Transferable:** Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash unless otherwise stated.



7. **General Conditions:** By purchasing a ticket, participants agree to these terms and all decisions made by Corpus Christi Ballet, which are final.



Thank you for supporting the arts and helping further the mission of Corpus Christi Ballet.



