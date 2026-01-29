Tux & Dunks

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About this event
One reserved table for 10 guests with early access entry for all guests at 6pm with exclusive apps and cocktails.
Includes two tickets, for one mom and one son, to receive event entry at 7pm.
Includes one ticket to the event with entry at 7pm. This ticket type should be purchased by Moms who have already purchased Mom and Son Tickets and need additional tickets to bring more than one son.
This special sponsorship level includes 4 total event tickets, a set of Mom & Son tickets for you plus a set of Mom & Son tickets for a local military family with ticketed entry at 7pm. You also receive a social media shout out and recognition on event signage.
Our Presenting Sponsor receives logo recognition and additional benefits as outlined in the sponsorship deck. This sponsorship also includes two reserved tables for 10 guests each with early entry for all guests at 6pm with exclusive apps and cocktails.
VIP Sponsors receive logo recognition on their choice of an event element, including DJ booth, activity station, floral bar, arcade zone, and more, plus additional benefits as outlined in the sponsorship deck. This sponsorship also includes one reserved table for 10 guests with early entry for all guests at 6pm with exclusive apps and cocktails.
Soiree Sponsors receive logo recognition on a fun event photo opp, plus other benefits as outlined in the sponsorship deck. This sponsorship also includes one reserved table for 10 guests with early entry for all guests at 6pm with exclusive apps and cocktails.
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