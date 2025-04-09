TVAA Monthly Memberships

Free admission to TVMA, ArtWorks entry, 10% off Concessions at the Ritz, 20% off one camp or workshop, 2 movie tickets of your choice at the Ritz
Family/Household- Monthly
$10
Renews monthly
Free admission to TVMA, ArtWorks entry, 10% off concessions at the Ritz, 20% off one camp or workshop, 4 movie tickets of your choice at the Ritz
Scholar's Circle- Monthly
$20.85
Renews monthly
All benefits of a Family/Household Membership PLUS:
All benefits of a Family/Household Membership PLUS:
Theatre Circle- Monthly
$50
Renews monthly
All benefits of a Family/Household Membership PLUS:
All benefits of a Family/Household Membership PLUS:
Museum Circle- Monthly
$50
Renews monthly
All benefits of a Family/Household Membership PLUS:
All benefits of a Family/Household Membership PLUS:
Director's Circle- Monthly
$125
Renews monthly
All benefits of a Family/Household Membership PLUS:
All benefits of a Family/Household Membership PLUS:
Ethel Davis Society
$250
Renews monthly
All benefits of a Family/Household Membership PLUS:
All benefits of a Family/Household Membership PLUS:
Add a donation for Tennessee Valley Art Association
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!