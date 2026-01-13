Tennessee Valley Art Association

Hosted by

Tennessee Valley Art Association

About this event

TVAA School of the Arts Classes - Spring 2026

511 N Water St

Tuscumbia, AL 35674, USA

🎨 Kids Ceramics Class (Ages 6+)
$75

Wednesdays 4pm-5pm

February 11th-March 18th

This 6-week hands-on ceramics class introduces kids to clay through fun, age-appropriate projects. Students will learn basic hand-building techniques while exploring creativity, texture, and form. (Ages 6-18yrs)

💧 Kids Watercolor Class (Ages 6+)
$75

Tuesdays 4pm-5pm

February 10th-March 17th


In this 6-week watercolor class, kids will experiment with color, brush techniques, and composition. Students will create vibrant artworks while learning the basics of watercolor painting in a supportive environment. (Ages 6+)

Seeing Differently: Cell Phone Photography (Ages 10-18)
$75

Wednesdays 4pm-5pm

February 4th-March 11th


This after-school photography class introduces preteens/teens to creative image-making using cell phones. Students learn how to see the world more intentionally by exploring composition, light, color, and storytelling through hands-on activities and guided photo challenges. Using the museum galleries and outdoor spaces, participants discover how different times of day affect mood and meaning in photographs while building confidence, creativity, and visual awareness. No prior photography experience is required. (Ages 10-18)

🏠 Homeschool Art Class (Ages 6+)
$75

Wednesdays 1pm-2pm

February 11th-March 18th


Designed for homeschool students, this 6-week art class explores a variety of mediums including drawing, painting, and mixed media. Lessons connect creativity with skill-building and artistic exploration.

Homeschool Photography Program - Foundations of Photography:
$75

Wednesdays 12pm-1pm

February 4th-March 11th

This homeschool photography course offers a structured, progressive introduction to photography for students using either cameras or cell phones. Each week builds on the previous skills, guiding students through camera fundamentals, light, composition, and visual storytelling. Through museum-based learning, discussion, and hands-on assignments, students develop critical observation skills and creative confidence while producing a final portfolio of images. The course encourages curiosity, experimentation, and thoughtful reflection.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!