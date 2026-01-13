TVAA School of the Arts Classes - Spring 2026

Hosted by
Wednesdays 4pm-5pm
February 11th-March 18th
This 6-week hands-on ceramics class introduces kids to clay through fun, age-appropriate projects. Students will learn basic hand-building techniques while exploring creativity, texture, and form. (Ages 6-18yrs)
Tuesdays 4pm-5pm
February 10th-March 17th
In this 6-week watercolor class, kids will experiment with color, brush techniques, and composition. Students will create vibrant artworks while learning the basics of watercolor painting in a supportive environment. (Ages 6+)
Wednesdays 4pm-5pm
February 4th-March 11th
This after-school photography class introduces preteens/teens to creative image-making using cell phones. Students learn how to see the world more intentionally by exploring composition, light, color, and storytelling through hands-on activities and guided photo challenges. Using the museum galleries and outdoor spaces, participants discover how different times of day affect mood and meaning in photographs while building confidence, creativity, and visual awareness. No prior photography experience is required. (Ages 10-18)
Wednesdays 1pm-2pm
February 11th-March 18th
Designed for homeschool students, this 6-week art class explores a variety of mediums including drawing, painting, and mixed media. Lessons connect creativity with skill-building and artistic exploration.
Wednesdays 12pm-1pm
February 4th-March 11th
This homeschool photography course offers a structured, progressive introduction to photography for students using either cameras or cell phones. Each week builds on the previous skills, guiding students through camera fundamentals, light, composition, and visual storytelling. Through museum-based learning, discussion, and hands-on assignments, students develop critical observation skills and creative confidence while producing a final portfolio of images. The course encourages curiosity, experimentation, and thoughtful reflection.
