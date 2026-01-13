TVAA School of the Arts Classes - Spring 2026

Wednesdays 4pm-5pm

February 4th-March 11th





This after-school photography class introduces preteens/teens to creative image-making using cell phones. Students learn how to see the world more intentionally by exploring composition, light, color, and storytelling through hands-on activities and guided photo challenges. Using the museum galleries and outdoor spaces, participants discover how different times of day affect mood and meaning in photographs while building confidence, creativity, and visual awareness. No prior photography experience is required. (Ages 10-18)