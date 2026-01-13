TVAA School of the Arts Classes for Adults - Spring 2026

Hosted by
Mondays 6pm-7pm
March 2nd, 9th, 16th, 30th
This 4-week ceramics class for adults focuses on hand-building and beginner techniques. Perfect for all skill levels, students will enjoy a creative, relaxed space while creating functional and decorative pieces.
1st Meeting Date: Monday, Feb 23rd 6pm
Times & Days to be discussed
4 sessions
Designed for working adults, this four-session photography course focuses on understanding and using light at different times of day. Participants explore natural, interior, and artificial lighting while developing both technical and creative skills. The course supports DSLR, mirrorless, and cell phone users and emphasizes intentional seeing, experimentation, and thoughtful critique. Students leave with a cohesive mini photo series and a deeper understanding of how light shapes visual storytelling.
