TVAA School of the Arts Classes for Adults - Spring 2026

1st Meeting Date: Monday, Feb 23rd 6pm

Times & Days to be discussed

4 sessions





Designed for working adults, this four-session photography course focuses on understanding and using light at different times of day. Participants explore natural, interior, and artificial lighting while developing both technical and creative skills. The course supports DSLR, mirrorless, and cell phone users and emphasizes intentional seeing, experimentation, and thoughtful critique. Students leave with a cohesive mini photo series and a deeper understanding of how light shapes visual storytelling.