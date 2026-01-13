Offered by

Tennessee Valley Art Association

TVAA School of the Arts - Dance Classes

🎭 Musical Theatre Dance Classes
$100

No expiration

Wednesdays 4pm-5pm

Beginning February 4th


This 6-week musical theatre class introduces students to singing, acting, and movement through fun exercises and scene work. Students will build confidence, teamwork, and performance skills while working toward a short in-class showcase.

Ballet/Pointe (Intermediate/Advanced)
$100

Renews monthly

Mondays 3:45pm-5:45pm

Instructor: Tonya King

$100 per month

Jazz technique (Intermediate/Advanced)
$100

Renews monthly

Tuesdays 4:30pm-5:30pm

Instructor: Tonya King

$100 per month

