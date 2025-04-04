TVAA Sponsorships

Pick a Premium Sponsorship event, name & logo on ALL branding (banner, website, brochures, t-shirts, flyers, programs), chance to provide opening remarks during event program, thank you posts on both of our social media pages, full page color program ad for every Ritz event, 8 tickets to any event
Pick a Premium Sponsorship event, name & logo on ALL branding (banner, website, brochures, t-shirts, flyers, programs), chance to provide opening remarks during event program, thank you posts on both of our social media pages, full page color program ad for every Ritz event, 8 tickets to any event
Gold Level
$5,000
Valid for one year
Pick an event to sponsor, name & logo on ALL branding (banner, website, brochures, flyers, programs), thank you posts on both of our social media pages, half page color program ad for every Ritz event, 8 tickets to any event
Pick an event to sponsor, name & logo on ALL branding (banner, website, brochures, flyers, programs), thank you posts on both of our social media pages, half page color program ad for every Ritz event, 8 tickets to any event
Silver Level
$2,500
Valid for one year
Pick an event to sponsor, name & logo on ALL branding (banner, website, brochures, flyers, programs), thank you posts on both of our social media pages, quarter page color program ad for every Ritz event, 8 tickets to any event
Pick an event to sponsor, name & logo on ALL branding (banner, website, brochures, flyers, programs), thank you posts on both of our social media pages, quarter page color program ad for every Ritz event, 8 tickets to any event
Bronze Level
$1,000
Valid for one year
Pick a movie at the Ritz to sponsor, name & logo on our website, thank you posts on both our social media pages, quarter page color program ad for every Ritz event, 4 tickets to any event
Pick a movie at the Ritz to sponsor, name & logo on our website, thank you posts on both our social media pages, quarter page color program ad for every Ritz event, 4 tickets to any event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!