TVHS Graduation VIP Seats & Parking

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$
🎓 TVHS Graduation VIP Package
Celebrate your graduate with the ultimate graduation experience!
Our VIP Package makes the day easy, comfortable, and unforgettable for your family.
✨ What’s Included:
• 4 VIP admission tickets to the graduation ceremony
• 4 reserved VIP field seats with an up-close view of the stage
• 1 VIP parking pass for convenient, close parking
• Special VIP entry to skip the crowds
• Snacks and water waiting at your seats
Skip the stress of crowded bleachers and parking. Enjoy graduation with premium seating, easy access, and a comfortable experience while you cheer on your graduate. 🎉
Limited VIP packages available—secure yours before they sell out!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!