TVHS Graduation VIP Seats & Parking

🎓 TVHS Graduation VIP Package

Celebrate your graduate with the ultimate graduation experience!

Our VIP Package makes the day easy, comfortable, and unforgettable for your family.

✨ What’s Included:

• 4 VIP admission tickets to the graduation ceremony

• 4 reserved VIP field seats with an up-close view of the stage

• 1 VIP parking pass for convenient, close parking

• Special VIP entry to skip the crowds

• Snacks and water waiting at your seats

Skip the stress of crowded bleachers and parking. Enjoy graduation with premium seating, easy access, and a comfortable experience while you cheer on your graduate. 🎉

Limited VIP packages available—secure yours before they sell out!