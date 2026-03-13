TVHS Football Boosters

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TVHS Football Boosters

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TVHS Graduation VIP Seats & Parking

31555 Rancho Vista Rd

Temecula, CA 92592, USA

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$

VIP Package w/ Admission, Seating & Parking
$350

🎓 TVHS Graduation VIP Package

Celebrate your graduate with the ultimate graduation experience!

Our VIP Package makes the day easy, comfortable, and unforgettable for your family.

What’s Included:
4 VIP admission tickets to the graduation ceremony
4 reserved VIP field seats with an up-close view of the stage
1 VIP parking pass for convenient, close parking
Special VIP entry to skip the crowds
Snacks and water waiting at your seats

Skip the stress of crowded bleachers and parking. Enjoy graduation with premium seating, easy access, and a comfortable experience while you cheer on your graduate. 🎉

Limited VIP packages available—secure yours before they sell out!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!