Embroiderers' Guild of America, Inc.

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Embroiderers' Guild of America, Inc.

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TVR SAS 2027

MeadowView Conference and Convention Center

1901 Meadowview Pkwy, Kingsport, TN 37660, USA

Registration Fee for Class Participants
$250

Includes teaching fees, handbook, seminar pin, nametag, Saturday evening banquet, goodie bag, and non-refundable fee of $50. Class assignments will be sent by March 7, 2026. Kit fees will be due April 1, 2027.

Non-Class Registration Fee
$100

For those attending SAS but not taking a class. Includes handbook, seminar pin, nametag, Saturday evening banquet, goodie bag, and non-refundable fee of $50.

Fee if not registered at the seminar hotel
$150

One-time fee for those not registered at the seminar hotel or

are registered but not utilizing the seminar-negotiated rate    

Thursday Night Program ticket(s)
$30

Join us for dessert and a musical performance by "Easy's Gettin' Harder"

Merchandise Night Table(s)
$25

To be held Friday evening, June 11th. Includes one 6 X 3 table.

Guest ticket(s) for Banquet
$65

Saturday evening banquet

Boxed Lunch for Saturday.
$35

Please indicate your choice of boxed lunch here.

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