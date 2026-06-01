TVR SAS 2027

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About this event
1901 Meadowview Pkwy, Kingsport, TN 37660, USA
Includes teaching fees, handbook, seminar pin, nametag, Saturday evening banquet, goodie bag, and non-refundable fee of $50. Class assignments will be sent by March 7, 2026. Kit fees will be due April 1, 2027.
For those attending SAS but not taking a class. Includes handbook, seminar pin, nametag, Saturday evening banquet, goodie bag, and non-refundable fee of $50.
One-time fee for those not registered at the seminar hotel or
are registered but not utilizing the seminar-negotiated rate
Join us for dessert and a musical performance by "Easy's Gettin' Harder"
To be held Friday evening, June 11th. Includes one 6 X 3 table.
Saturday evening banquet
Please indicate your choice of boxed lunch here.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!