T'was the Night!

Important Ticket Information:

Children 3 and under are welcome free of charge when seated on a parent or guardian’s lap. Please note that all guests within a ticketed party must be present before being seated. Theatre doors open 30 minutes before showtime, and our lobby snack bar will be available before the show and during intermission—every purchase supports Rim Youth Theatre’s non-profit programs.





We kindly ask that guests refrain from eating or drinking inside the theatre and avoid video recording or flash photography during the performance.





Thank you for supporting youth theatre and helping us create holiday magic for our community. Enjoy the show!